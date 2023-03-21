Six weeks since this state launched assisted dying laws, here's how many have used them

Key Points The new laws came into operation six weeks ago.

It took 17 attempts over more than 25 years to get legislation through state parliament.

A patient will be required to make three separate requests, including one in writing.

Six people have ended their lives using South Australia's new voluntary assisted dying laws , authorities have confirmed.





The new laws came into operation six weeks ago after 17 attempts over more than 25 years to get legislation through state parliament.





SA Health reported on Tuesday that 32 people had since made an initial request as part of the process.



Among those, 11 permits had been issued allowing people to access the necessary medication.





SA Health said at least six people had died after being administered or self-administering the medication.





The assisted dying system includes a provision that people wishing to die must be a South Australian resident for at least 12 months.





A terminal diagnosis and a life expectancy of less than six months, or 12 months for a person with a neurodegenerative disease, must be confirmed for a patient to access the procedure.



READ MORE NSW passes voluntary assisted dying laws after decades of campaigning

The laws also require patients to show they have decision-making capacity and are capable of informed consent and to undergo an assessment by two independent medical practitioners.





They must have their request verified by independent witnesses and be experiencing intolerable suffering that cannot be relieved.





A patient will be required to make three separate requests, including one in writing.



