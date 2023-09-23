Australia

Skills passport system on the cards to connect Australian workers and employers

More than $9 million has been committed to a national system that would help workers connect with employers looking for people with their skills and training.

Three factory workers in yellow uniforms work on a machine.

The skills passport system is intended to help workers advertise their full range of qualifications, micro-credentials, prior learning, workplace experience and general capabilities. Source: AAP / Russell Freeman

There's a proposal to create an Australia-wide system to connect workers looking for a new job with employers seeking people with specialised skills and training.

The federal government has committed $9.1 million to support a business case for a National Skills Passport, detailed in an employment white paper due to be released on Monday.

What is the National Skills Passport system and how will it work?

The passport system is intended to help workers advertise their full range of qualifications, micro-credentials, prior learning, workplace experience and general capabilities.

Businesses, unions, tertiary institutions and students are among those the federal government says will be consulted about the initiative.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the goal was to make it easier for employers to find highly-qualified staff and for workers to have their qualifications recognised.

"We want to make it easier for more workers in more industries to adapt and adopt new technology and to grab the opportunities on offer in the defining decade ahead of us," Chalmers said.
A man in a suit and tie raises his left hand as he speaks at a presser.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the National Skills Passport will make it easier for employers to find highly-qualified staff. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said while there was a focus on shortages being experienced around the country right now, it was also crucial to make sure students' skills were recognised so they could upskill, reskill and find work as the economy changes.

The employment white paper follows on from the 2022 jobs and skills summit.
READ MORE

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

It's expected to bring together several reform agendas, such as changes to the migration system, under one banner.

A new, broader objective for full employment is also set to be unveiled, instead of focusing on a narrow, statistical unemployment rate target.

The Reserve Bank currently uses the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment as a tool to control inflation but excerpts from the paper assert a broader suite of measures is needed to track full employment.
Share
2 min read
Published 24 September 2023 9:04am
Updated an hour ago 9:08am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

A photo illustration of Google Maps logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Google Maps allegedly led a man to his death. Now his family is suing the tech giant

World

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

A split image. On the left is people seated on the sand at a beach. On the right is a firefighter standing in front of a parked vehicle as a bushfire rages behind him.

Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

Environment

People stand in a crowd holding signs supporting the Voice to Parliament

'Truly overwhelming': Voice supporters march in rallies across Australia and overseas

Politics

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia