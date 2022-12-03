Australia

Socceroos eliminated from World Cup after 2-1 loss to Argentina

Argentina will now progress to the quarter-finals, while Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina vies with Kye Rowles of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match.

Australia has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina. Source: Getty

Highlights
  • The Socceroos took on Argentina in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
  • Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored for Argentina, while Craig Goodwin scored for Australia.
  • Argentina will now progress to the quarter-finals, while Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.
Australia has been knocked out of the World Cup after losing to Argentina 2-1 in the round of 16 at the
2022 FIFA World Cup.


In his 1000th career appearance, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the game for Argentina in the 34th minute.

Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez capitalised on a virtually unmarked goalpost in the 59th minute to cement the second.
The second goal was described as a "horror moment" for Australia by commentators after Socceroos goalkeeper Matty Ryan moved away from the post to defend against two strikers, before Alvarez tapped the ball into the post.

Socceroo Craig Goodwin then scored virtually out of nowhere for Australia in the 76th minute, but the Socceroos were not able to find a second goal to even the score.

Argentina will now progess to the quarter-finals, while Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said he was “proud of the boys” and grateful for their effort, especially playing against the number three in the world.

“I just hope that everyone back in Australia really respects what we've done here and are very proud of us as well,” he told SBS Sport.

“The first goal from Messi was a quality goal. But again, you know, the mistake cost us,” he said, seemingly referring to Argentina’s second goal.

An emotional Jackson Irvine said his team was “excellent” defensively, in an interview following the match.

"We set out to be compact and disciplined in our shape. We were excellent defensively, we gave up very little,” the midfielder said.

“We did everything we could have. I hope we made everyone proud.”


This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Published 4 December 2022 at 7:57am, updated 23 minutes ago at 8:28am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

