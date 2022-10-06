Solomon Islands PM visits Australia to strengthen ties amid tensions over agreement with China

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare in Canberra amid heightened tensions over Honiara's relationship with Beijing.





Mr Albanese will hold talks with the Solomons leader on Thursday.





Mr Sogavare's visit follows a blistering public rebuff of the Australian government's offer to fund his country's national poll after he announced plans to push back the election until 2024, arguing his country cannot afford to fund pay for the election as well as the upcoming Pacific Games.



Advertisement

He labelled the offer as foreign interference and "an assault on our parliamentary democracy".





Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham branded the delaying of the Solomons election and rejection of Australia's help as disappointing.





But he welcomed the engagement with Mr Sogavare off the back of the Solomon Islands prime minister's visit to the US and dialogue with President Joe Biden.





"All dialogue is positive," Senator Birmingham told ABC radio.





Tensions in the Indo-Pacific have soared after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China earlier this year, with concerns it could lead to Beijing establishing a military base.





In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Albanese said Australia and the Solomon Islands had a "strong security partnership, based on decades-long policing and maritime co-operation".



LISTEN TO The Solomon Islands parliament has voted for a controversial law to amend its constitution and delay elections until 2024. As preparation for the 20-23 Pacific Games gets underway, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is accusing Australia of political meddling SBS News 08/09/2022 03:26 Play

"As members of the Pacific family, we are committed to working together to face our shared challenges," he said.





"I look forward to engaging with prime minister Sogavare on building a strong and prosperous Pacific region, based on principles of transparency, respect and partnership."





But concerns have been raised about Honiara peddling closer ties with Beijing, including threats to ban foreign journalists critical of the Chinese government.





The Australian Strategic Policy Institute also warned Beijing is attempting to influence public discussion in the Solomons through propaganda and information suppression.



Its new report accused Beijing of pushing a "fabricated narrative" about Australia, the United States and Taiwan instigating riots in the Solomon Islands in November 2021.





Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews said Australia had maintained close ties with the Solomons.





"When the coalition was in government, we actually did a lot of work to support



the Solomon Islands," she said.





"We made sure that when there was another uprising not so long ago there was support in place from the Australian Federal Police."



