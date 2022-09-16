Australia

Son of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama charged with domestic violence offences in Australia

Ratu Meli Bainimarama will face court in Windsor in northwest Sydney in October on a series of domestic violence and assault offences.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama wearing a military uniform in a file photo from 2006.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama wearing an army uniform in a file photo from 2006. Source: AP / RICK RYCROFT/AP

This article contains references to domestic violence.

The son of Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has been charged with a series of domestic violence and assault offences in Australia and is due to appear in court next month.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, pictured above in an image from when he was in the army in 2006, is facing 17 charges including common assault, intentionally choke person without consent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges also include stalk/intimidate, intend fear physical harm and intentionally distribute intimate image without consent.

He is due to face a court in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, on 13 October.

Mr Bainimarama was granted bail on 13 September and those conditions continue.

He did not appear at a hearing on Friday at Windsor court, where a non-publication order on his name and that of the victim was lifted.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

The Men’s Referral Service provides advice for men on domestic violence and can be contacted on 1300 766 491.
