South Korea issues air raid alert after North Korea launches at least 10 missiles

North Korea has fired at least 10 ballistic missiles toward the sea, South Korea says, hours after Pyongyang issued a warning over military drills.

Women walk down a street, past a window where a television screen plays new footage of the ballistic missile being launched.

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said. Source: AAP / Ryoichiro Kida

Highlights
  • South Korea's military says North Korea has launched at least 10 ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast.
  • It comes after North Korea demanded the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises.
  • North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year.
North Korea fired several missiles of various types, Seoul's military said, shortly after it confirmed that
a ballistic missile
had landed close to South Korean waters for the first time.

"North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types today towards the east and west," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, as the country's president ordered a "swift response" to Pyongyang's latest "provocations".

An air raid warning was issued for the island of Ulleungdo, the JCS said, which was flashed on national television and told residents to "evacuate to the nearest underground shelter".

The military said one of Pyongyang's missiles had landed in international waters south of the Northern Limit Line, the disputed maritime border between the two countries.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called a meeting of the National Security Council over the launch, which analysts said was one of the most "aggressive and threatening" in many years.
READ MORE

What is a tactical nuclear weapon, and when will North Korea start nuclear tests?

Japan also confirmed
the launch of suspected North Korean ballistic missiles, with the coastguard warning vessels to take care.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters: "As we see tensions rising in the Korean Peninsula, I would like to hold a national security meeting as soon as possible."

Pyongyang's latest launch comes as Seoul and Washington stage their largest-ever joint air drills, which involve hundreds of warplanes from both sides.
READ MORE

North Korea has been launching missiles. It's now been revealed they were 'tactical nuclear' drills

On Tuesday, North Korea demanded the United States and South Korea stop the large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures".

Pak Jong-chon, a high-ranking official in North Korea, said the drills were aggressive and provocative, according to a report in state media Wednesday.

"If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) without any fear, the special means of the DPRK's armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay," he said.

"The US and South Korea will have to face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history."

North Korea has test-fired a record number of missiles this year.
Published 2 November 2022 at 12:21pm, updated an hour ago at 2:30pm
Source: AFP, AAP

