Spain, Netherlands World Cup teams spark haka furore

Spain and the Netherlands have received backlash from football fans ahead of the Women's World Cup after videos emerged of players mocking the haka.

Three men perform a haka.

New Zealand Maori perform a haka. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Sparks are flying ahead of the Women's World Cup after videos emerged online of Spanish and Dutch players mocking the haka.

The video clips have sparked fury in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the international tournament with Australia, with visiting teams reportedly being warned about respecting local culture.
Vision of four Spanish players attempting a haka-style dance was reportedly taken at their first training session after landing in New Zealand.

The clip, briefly posted to the team's official account before being taken down, showed players jumping in the air before bursting into laughter.

The translated caption read: "We are already acclimatised."
The video will do little to impress local fans in New Zealand, where Spain is scheduled to play group matches in Wellington and Auckland.

A short clip of a Dutch player appearing to make fun of the haka also surfaced online last week.
FIFA released a short statement but did not take a stance.

"As this is a team matter we won't be making any comment," the statement read.

The Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20, with New Zealand hosting Norway in Auckland and Australia taking on the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.
2 min read
Published 10 July 2023 9:28pm
Updated 3h ago 9:43pm
Source: AAP

