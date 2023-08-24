Spanish player Jenni Hermoso condemns football chief's World Cup kiss

Key Points Luis Rubiales sparked outrage when he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips while celebrating Spain's World Cup win.

Rubiales, who is president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, later apologised for the incident.

Hermoso condemned his actions on Thursday and called on the federation to "implement the necessary protocols."

Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso has called on the Royal Spanish Football Federation to take action against its president, Luis Rubiales, after he kissed her on the lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory.





The incident sparked global outrage on Sunday when Rubiales, celebrating on stage with the Spanish women’s team following their one-nil win over England in the World Cup final, embraced Hermoso, clutched her head in his hands and gave her an unsolicited kiss on the mouth.



READ MORE Spanish football boss apologises after kissing player on the lips in post-match celebration

Hermoso initially voiced discomfort with the kiss, telling teammates in the locker room after the match that she “didn’t like it."





Later, she seemed to downplay the incident, telling the media: “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.”





“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude,” Hermoso said, according to comments provided by the federation to Spanish news agency EFE.





On Thursday, however, Hermoso broke a days-long silence to condemn Rubiales’ actions in a joint statement with women’s football union FUTPRO, who she said was defending her interests and being her interlocutors on this matter.





"From FUTPRO we express our firm and resounding condemnation of conduct that violates the dignity of women,” the statement reads.



"From our association, we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, ensure the rights of our players and adopt exemplary measures.”





"It is essential that our national team, current world champion, is always represented by figures that project values of equality and respect in all areas,” it continues.





“It is necessary to continue to advance in the fight for equality, a fight that our female players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today."



Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday, after initially brushing it off as “a kiss between two friends celebrating something,” and telling Spanish broadcaster COPE that anyone who saw it differently were “idiots and stupid people.”





"Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," Rubiales said in an apology video sent by the federation. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness."





Many people, however, including Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, dismissed the apology as insufficient.



READ MORE New figures paint stark picture of sexual violence and harassment in Australia

“We’ve seen his apology and that’s not enough, he must be much clearer and convincing in apologising,” Sanchez said in a statement from Spain’s Moncloa Palace. “He must take more steps to clarify a behaviour that is unacceptable.”





Spain’s players union, which Rubiales used to head, were more direct in their criticisms, insisting that Rubiales should resign and calling for Spain’s Higher Council for Sports to take action if he didn’t.





“The incident regarding Jenni Hermoso is especially grave since she finds herself in a situation of vulnerability before a person in a position of power,” the union said.



