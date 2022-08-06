Australia

Splendour in the Grass attendees urged to watch for meningococcal symptoms following Sydney man's death

NSW Health says it has registered two cases of meningococcal disease in people who attended the Splendour in the Grass music festival last month.

People walk through mud.

Splendour in the Grass attendees are being urged to be look out for meningococcal disease symptoms. Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage

Splendour in the Grass attendees are being urged to be on the look out for meningococcal disease symptoms following the death of a Sydney man with the disease who was at the NSW music festival.

NSW Health said it had been notified of two cases in people who attended the Byron music festival from July 21 to 24.
It urged anyone with symptoms - which can include fever, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, nausea and a dislike of bright lights - to contact a doctor immediately.

Health authorities on Thursday said a Sydney man in his 40s with the disease had died.

There have been 15 cases of meningococcal disease reported in the state this year.
Published 6 August 2022 at 10:03am, updated 6 August 2022 at 10:08am
Source: AAP

