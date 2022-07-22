Splendour in the Grass day two will go ahead after rocky start following two-year hiatus

Organisers of the Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay have confirmed the second day of performances will proceed after the first day was cancelled due to difficult weather conditions.





Officials said despite the site being weather-affected, Saturday's line-up will go ahead as planned.





"The site is weather affected! However, don't let it wash away your spirit," the Splendour in the Grass statement said.





"We've waited three long years for this and have worked so hard to bring you the show."





On Friday the organisers said the decision to cancel the performances on the main stages was "to err on the side of caution" as heavy rain drenched the campsite and flooded the site's grounds.



Attendees have been warned to expect major bus delays and encouraged to dress appropriately in rain boots and warm clothing.





It is the first time since 2019 that Australia's biggest music festival has been held after COVID-19 forced its postponement for two years.





Grinspoon bassist Joe Hansen said he thought Splendour staff had done everything they could to make it a great festival but they could not control the weather.





“It’s obviously difficult but I think the vast majority of people, those I’ve seen walking around, have been really stoked to be here, and are just getting on with it,” Hansen told SBS on Saturday.





“They determined to have a good time, most people are going with the flow.”



Grinspoon bassist Joe Hansen. The band will play at Splendour in the Grass on Sunday, two years after they were originally booked to appear. Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts Grinspoon is scheduled to play on Sunday, two years after they were originally booked to appear.





“It will be our seventh Splendour and we are super excited,” he said.





“The whole festival and music industry has really suffered throughout COVID and it was really devastating to see Splendour have to cancel yesterday, hopefully it goes smoothly today and tomorrow because it means everything to us and to Splendour to make it happen.”





Hansen said the wet weather did not change much for the band but they would be looking out for festival-goers.





“It’s about making sure they have a good experience and when there are adverse weather conditions, it’s about keeping more of an eye out for people in the crowd,” he said.





“For the people who have stuck it out … we are pretty determined to put on a good show for them.”



What happened on the first day of the festival?

Single-day patrons were asked not to attend the festival on Friday while repairs are carried out.





The organisers asked ticket holders for patience as they work through the refund process.





"In the coming week, Moshtix will be in contact with the ticket holders affected directly, via the email address used to purchase their ticket for further information on refunds," the statement said.





"Please be assured that our event team is working very had to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances."



Heavy rain forced many festivalgoers to wait for up to 12 hours on the roads before the new directive was issued.





Musician Hamish Gavin said the muddy conditions recalled the American Woodstock '94 music festival.





"This is why you don't do a fest in winter in the southern hemisphere," he said in a post on Twitter accompanied by a video him in gumboots wading through the mud. "Gonna be muddier than Woodstock 94."



One attendee said they were still determined to get to the final destination, describing the four-day event as "Squalor in the Mud".



Attendee Leon Sjogren said he is planning on enjoying the festival, regardless of the weather conditions.





"Sunshine would be nice," he said on Twitter. "I've done Glastonbury plenty of times in the mud and it’s always amazing. I’m ready to get filthy today."



Jen King said she wanted to focus on the positive.





"Those attending should be admired for their incredible optimism for having fun in such miserable conditions," Jen King said in a message on Twitter.





The festival, which was first held in 2001, features live popular music performances from local and international bands.

