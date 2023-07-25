Life

What to know as Spotify hikes prices: From how much more you'll pay to the alternatives

Spotify is the latest streaming service to increase its prices. Here's how much more you'll pay for its plans.

A woman holding a phone. In the background is the Spotify logo.

Spotify has increased the prices on its plans. Source: Getty, LightRocket / SOPA Images

KEY POINTS
  • Spotify has announced it will increase its subscription prices.
  • It is the latest streaming service to do so.
  • The changes will come into effect for existing users from September.
Spotify users will soon be hit with higher subscription costs after the music streaming app announced price rises.

It is the latest streaming service to increase prices for subscribers.

How much is Spotify raising its subscription prices by?

Spotify announced on Tuesday that it would increase prices on its ad-free, premium plans in a move that will affect not just Australians but 53 different markets across the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Australia, Spotify's Premium Individual plan will increase from $11.99 to $12.99 a month, while Premium Duo will rise from $15.99 to $17.99.
READ MORE

Here's why your gas bills aren't going down

Its Family plan — which allows up to six accounts — will now cost $20.99 a month (up from $18.99), and the Student plan will be hiked by $1 to $6.99.

The new prices for existing subscribers will come into effect from September.

Spotify, which has over 100 million songs, said the price hikes would allow it to "keep innovating".

"These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform," a post on the Spotify website read.
READ MORE

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

What are the alternatives to Spotify?

There are a number of alternative music streaming services, although they are at similar price points.

Apple Music, which has over 100 million songs, raised its prices in October last year.

The Apple Music Voice plan, on which subscribers can only play music via Apple's virtual assistant Siri, costs $5.99 a month, while the Student plan sets users back $6.99.

Its plan for an individual subscriber is $12.99 a month, while Apple Music Family costs $19.99 — $1 less a month than the Spotify equivalent.
A phone screen with a number of app logos on it. In the middle is the Spotify logo.
There are a number of alternative music streaming services to Spotify, although they are at similar price points. Source: AAP, Press Association / Jaap Arriens
Amazon Music, which raised its prices earlier this year, also has 100 million songs on its platform and costs $11.99 a month.

And YouTube Music Premium, also hosting 100 million tracks, costs $11.99 a month.

How much can cutting back on subscriptions save you?

Spotify's price hike comes as Australians battle a
cost of living crisis
, with everything
from food
to
mortgage repayments
rising.

Data from National Australia Bank's (NAB) latest consumer sentiment survey of 2,000 Australians, released last week, found about 30 per cent of respondents had cut back on subscription services, saving them about $52 a month or $624 a year.

It said the $52-a-month saving was the equivalent of unsubscribing from the basic plan of five streaming services.

"Many of these services let you turn them on and off easily so, just like you might put a gym membership on hold if you're overseas, if you're away from home or trying to save money, you can pause or stop them," NAB's personal banking executive, Kylie Young, said in a statement.

"Regularly checking what you're signed up to can also help you work out if you're getting the best value, whether there is a cheaper plan available or an option to split the cost with a partner or housemate."
Share
3 min read
Published 25 July 2023 11:12am
By David Aidone
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics

Colin Wagener holds a birthday cake with the number 105 on it.

What's the secret to a long life? Words of wisdom from these Australian centenarians

Life

A sitting on his bed with his hands on his stomach.

What to know about the gastro superbug that has one state on alert

Health

People, some with their fists in the air, wearing T-shirts that read “SAG-AFTRA STRONG“. One person is holding a placard that reads “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE“.

Actors strike hits Australia, shutting down Queensland filming

World

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

A woman shops in a fruit and vegetable aisle of a supermarket

Australians have cut back spending on these items as the cost of living continues to bite

Australia

A man wearing a suit and glasses standing outside.

No state wants the Commonwealth Games, cost blowout 'exaggeration' claim

Australia

People crossing a street.

What is the real cause behind Australia's rental crisis?

Australia