World

Sri Lanka faces deep recession as prime minister admits nation is bankrupt

Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned the pain of the country's economic crisis will be felt until the end of next year.

People on motorbikes queuing at a petrol station.

Drivers wait in a long queue at petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 2 July, 2022. The country is almost entirely without petrol amid an economic crisis. Source: Getty / NurPhoto

Sri Lanka is bankrupt and the acute pain of
its unprecedented economic crisis
will linger until at least the end of next year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday.

The island nation's 22 million people have endured months of galloping inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Mr Wickremesinghe said the once-prosperous country will go into deep recession this year and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine will continue.

Advertisement
"We will have to face difficulties in 2023 as well," the premier said. "This is the truth. This is the reality."
He said Sri Lanka's ongoing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) depended on finalising a debt restructuring plan with creditors by August.

"We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country," Mr Wickremesinghe said.

"Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to them separately. Only when (the IMF) are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement."

The IMF last week said more work was needed to set the nation's finances right and repair its runaway fiscal deficit before a deal could be struck on a funding arrangement to address its balance of payments crisis.

It has also told authorities to do more to fight corruption and bring an end to costly energy subsidies that had long been a drain on the government budget.

Sri Lanka is almost entirely without petrol and the government has shut down non-essential public services in an effort to conserve fuel.

There have been clashes outside the few petrol stations still selling fuel, with tens of thousands lining up for the slim chance of securing limited supplies and no fresh stocks expected for at least two weeks.
Drivers are seen in a long queue for a petrol station.
Sri Lanka's government has shut down non-essential public services in an effort to conserve fuel. Source: Getty / NurPhoto
The United Nations estimates that about 80 per cent of the public are skipping meals to cope with food shortages and record prices.

Mr Wickremesinghe said the IMF expects Sri Lanka's economy to shrink by 7 per cent this year, even worse than the dire forecasts issued by the country's central bank.

He said inflation could climb above 60 per cent, and rapid currency depreciation over the past few months had wiped out the value of savings by half.

"Think about how this situation affects our senior citizens," the 73-year-old prime minister said. "Poverty is spreading among all of them."

"The value of the money they receive has decreased by 50 per cent. Their purchasing power has decreased by about 50 per cent."
SHARE
3 min read
Published 5 July 2022 at 9:16pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration