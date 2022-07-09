World

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo stormed the president's official residence amid months of mounting public anger over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Protesters flee after Sri Lanka's security forces use tear gas.

The protesters converged near the president's house in Colombo. Source: EPA / Chamila Karunarathne

Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday, a top defence source told AFP, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

"The president was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.
Sri Lankans in Australia are doing what they can to support those in their motherland
Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.
Security forces use water cannons to disperse an anti-government protest rally.
Security forces use water cannons to disperse an anti-government protest rally. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Source: AAP / Chamila Karunarathne
Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday's rally, officials said.
1 min read
Published 9 July 2022 at 7:12pm
Source: AFP
Tags
Asia Pacific

