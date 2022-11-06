Sri Lankan cricketer star charged over alleged sexual assault in Sydney

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka on charged over sexual assault Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman in Sydney.

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs.





Police said detectives launched an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a Rose Bay home earlier in the week.





Police allege the woman met Gunathilaka after communicating with him for several days on a dating app before the assault on Wednesday evening.





The 31-year-old cricketer was arrested at a hotel in central Sydney early on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.



He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via video link.





Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup team but didn't play after being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.





The left-handed batsman has played nearly 100 T20 and one-day internationals for Sri Lanka as well as a handful of tests.



