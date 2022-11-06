Australia

Sri Lankan cricketer star charged over alleged sexual assault in Sydney

Police allege Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka sexually assaulted a woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka bats during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, in June. Source: AAP / Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Police said detectives launched an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a Rose Bay home earlier in the week.

Police allege the woman met Gunathilaka after communicating with him for several days on a dating app before the assault on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old cricketer was arrested at a hotel in central Sydney early on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Vilification on social media is prohibited - unless it's fatphobic. Why?

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via video link.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup team but didn't play after being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.

The left-handed batsman has played nearly 100 T20 and one-day internationals for Sri Lanka as well as a handful of tests.

Sri Lanka bowed out of the T20 tournament on Saturday night after losing their final match to England.
Published 6 November 2022 at 2:39pm
Source: SBS News

