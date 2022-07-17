Australia

Sri Lanka's plea to Australia, lengthy visa waits, and is the West's dominance coming to an end?

Australia is being urged to provide a food facility in Sri Lanka to avoid deaths from hunger. Tony Blair says the West's dominance is reaching an end, and there's a new twist in the 'phallic' Women's Network logo saga.

Brian Jason stands in front of a queue in Colombo. He spent six days away from his wife and child waiting for fuel

Brian Jason spent six days away from his wife and child waiting for fuel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as the economic crisis in Sri Lanka worsens. Source: SBS News / Aaron Fernandes

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

The delay causing frustration among international students trying to study in Australia

Hundreds of offshore international students
are in limbo as they face lengthy delays in waiting for the Department of Home Affairs to assess their visa applications
. While the Department says certain checks can add to wait times, Greens Senator Nick McKim has described the extended delays as "absolutely outrageous". They risk further hurting Australia's
reputation among international students in tatters
— one that was hit hard during tough
COVID-19 border restrictions.

Sri Lanka's desperate plea for Australia to save its people from dying

As
Sri Lanka suffers its worst ever economic crisis
, senior politicians are calling directly on
Australia to help provide food facilities to avoid people dying from hunger
. The United Nations have estimated that more than half of the country is eating less to make ends meet, and the situation is only tipped to get worse, with inflation at 55 per cent and
their president Gotabaya Rajapaksa being ousted from office
. SBS News' Asia Correspondent Aaron Fernandes is on the ground in Colombo, speaking to those locals who have borne
the brunt of a government they say has failed them
.

Is it the end of the West's dominance as we know it?

Former United Kingdom prime minister,
Tony Blair, believes that's the case
. In a speech he made at a forum in London, Mr Blair said the world is currently at one of most significant inflection points in history — comparing the present to the significance of World War Two and the collapse of the Soviet Union. As
Russia continues its war with Ukraine
, Mr Blair signalled it is time to turn our focus to China -
a rising superpower that has made it clear it will not side with the West
.

Alcohol bans in the NT have been scrapped - this is why communities are relieved

Federal laws banning alcohol from remote Aboriginal communities in the Northern Territory expired over the weekend,
leaving the decision to remain dry in their hands.
For some communities, it'll be 15 years since the locals were able to choose what is best for their residents.
It's been a long journey to get to this point for advocates
, with one telling the government: "you can't keep treating us like kids". Health workers say
former governments failed to put in the right approaches to ensure the bans were effective
, causing a ripple effect of problems in the community.

