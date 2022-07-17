Sri Lanka's plea to Australia, lengthy visa waits, and is the West's dominance coming to an end?

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.
The delay causing frustration among international students trying to study in Australia
Hundreds of offshore international students
are in limbo as they face lengthy delays in waiting for the Department of Home Affairs to assess their visa applications. While the Department says certain checks can add to wait times, Greens Senator Nick McKim has described the extended delays as "absolutely outrageous". They risk further hurting Australia's — one that was hit hard during tough
Sri Lanka's desperate plea for Australia to save its people from dying
As , senior politicians are calling directly on . The United Nations have estimated that more than half of the country is eating less to make ends meet, and the situation is only tipped to get worse, with inflation at 55 per cent and . SBS News' Asia Correspondent Aaron Fernandes is on the ground in Colombo, speaking to those locals who have borne .
Is it the end of the West's dominance as we know it?
Former United Kingdom prime minister, . In a speech he made at a forum in London, Mr Blair said the world is currently at one of most significant inflection points in history — comparing the present to the significance of World War Two and the collapse of the Soviet Union. As , Mr Blair signalled it is time to turn our focus to China -.
Alcohol bans in the NT have been scrapped - this is why communities are relieved
Federal laws banning alcohol from remote Aboriginal communities in the Northern Territory expired over the weekend, For some communities, it'll be 15 years since the locals were able to choose what is best for their residents. , with one telling the government: "you can't keep treating us like kids". Health workers say , causing a ripple effect of problems in the community.
In other news
- Remember the Women's Network logo that caused controversy over its 'phallic' logo?
- TikTok says it would "never" share Australian data with China's government. But experts aren't so sure after the social media platform admitted its staff in China .
- Former Australian champion Greg Norman was the world's best at golf. Now, he's accused of destroying his sport with Saudi Arabia's help. .