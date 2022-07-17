Sri Lanka's plea to Australia, lengthy visa waits, and is the West's dominance coming to an end?

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



The delay causing frustration among international students trying to study in Australia

Sri Lanka's desperate plea for Australia to save its people from dying

Is it the end of the West's dominance as we know it?

Former United Kingdom prime minister, Tony Blair, believes that's the case . In a speech he made at a forum in London, Mr Blair said the world is currently at one of most significant inflection points in history — comparing the present to the significance of World War Two and the collapse of the Soviet Union. As Russia continues its war with Ukraine , Mr Blair signalled it is time to turn our focus to China - a rising superpower that has made it clear it will not side with the West .



Alcohol bans in the NT have been scrapped - this is why communities are relieved

In other news