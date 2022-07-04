Australia

St Basil's Homes for the Aged charged over alleged COVID-19 breaches by WorkSafe Victoria

WorkSafe Victoria has charged St Basil's Homes For The Aged with nine breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act over its COVID-19 management.

Medical staff are seen preparing to transport people from the St Basils Home for the Aged in Fawkner (AAP)

The charges followed a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at its Fawkner residential aged care facility in 2020. Source: AAP

A Melbourne aged care home where 45 people died from COVID-19 has been charged by the workplace safety watchdog.

WorkSafe Victoria on Monday announced it has charged St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Victoria with nine breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It alleges that in July 2020, after the home was notified a worker tested positive to COVID-19, St Basil's failed to require workers to wear personal protective equipment.

Advertisement
It also allegedly failed to train workers how to safely don and remove protective equipment, to verify that staff were competent using it, tell staff when it should be used and supervise its use.

Ninety-four residents and the same number of staff tested positive for COVID-19, with 45 people subsequently dying of complications from the virus.

The maximum penalty for each of St Basil's alleged offences is a fine of $1.49 million.
READ MORE
Health minister warns of new COVID-19 wave as he signals an end to emergency payments
The safety watchdog's investigation into the aged care home took 23 months, and involved reviewing thousands of pages of documents and multiple witness interviews, WorkSafe said.

The St Basil's matter is listed for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 1 August.

A coronial inquest into 45 COVID-19 deaths at the aged care home is ongoing and has heard allegations residents were not properly fed or cared for throughout the 2020 outbreak.

Evacuating the home's residents during the outbreak was never seriously considered, and outbreak managers instead replaced the entire staff with an emergency workforce, Coroner John Cain was told.

The inquest is on hold while chairman Kon Kontis and director of nursing Vicky Kos fight an order that they give evidence about their involvement in managing the outbreak on grounds of self-incrimination.

Both have been told nothing they say can be used against them in criminal proceedings, but their lawyers have accused WorkSafe of using the inquest as a "dress rehearsal" for a criminal case.

St Basil's has been contacted for comment.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 4 July 2022 at 12:11pm, updated an hour ago at 12:43pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Australia

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

Malcolm Turnbull labels Peter Dutton a 'belligerent blusterer' over nuclear submarines claim

World

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Australia

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia