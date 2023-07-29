Star striker Sam Kerr gave a major Matildas update for their next Women's World Cup match

Key Points Sam Kerr will be fit to play in Australia's next Women's World Cup match.

The Matildas face Canada in Melbourne on Monday.

Leading goalscorer Kerr was unable to play in the team's first two matches.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has declared herself fit to return from injury for Australia's huge Women's World Cup match against Canada.





Kerr, Australia's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in 121 games, injured her left calf the day before the Matildas' opening game against Ireland and hasn't played since.





But the superstar striker said she was available for Monday's clash at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium which Australia realistically must win to guarantee progression to the round of 16, without relying on Ireland to beat Nigeria.





Australia's campaign is on a knife's edge after Thursday's disastrous 3-2 loss to Nigeria.



Kerr wouldn't be drawn on exactly how much she could play or what her role would be but when asked to clarify if she would be fit to play, said: "Yes".





"The plan was to miss the first two games and then reassess.





"I'm feeling good. I was out on the pitch today. As good as I can be.





"I would love to tell you guys everything. It's going to be down to the wire," she said.





"I'm definitely going to be available but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition."



The Matildas (three points, goal difference 0) sit third in Group B behind Nigeria (four points, +1) and Canada (four points, +1).





They are guaranteed to reach the round of 16 — the knockout phase of the World Cup — if they defeat Canada at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium on Monday.





It would be more difficult in the event of a draw.





The Matildas would then need Nigeria to lose against Ireland on Monday by at least two goals. If it is a one-goal loss, Australia would need to score more goals in its match against Canada.





If the Matildas are defeated by Canada, they are out.



Canada, the world number seven team, beat Australia 1-0 in Brisbane and 2-1 in Sydney last year.





Fellow striker Mary Fowler should return from concussion and would be a welcome addition after the Matildas lacked a clinical edge against Nigeria.





"Everyone has the capability to score those chances, but those two are very well known for their scoring ability," substitute Alex Chidiac told reporters.





"If we have them back in the team, of course that's a boost for us. But I still back everybody out there to be able to do the job."



Chidiac insisted the Matildas could still pull their campaign out of the fire.





"You look at all World Cups in history, male and female, and teams face adversity and they bounce back. We're a team that thrives off that," she said.





"I have no doubt we're going to be able to bounce back.





"We have had things (go) against us with injuries and various things on the outside, but we back ourselves massively going into this game.



