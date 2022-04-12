'Step up': Anthony Albanese takes aim at Morrison government over China-Solomon Islands security pact

Labor has accused the Morrison government of taking its eye off the ball in the Pacific, as the

The United States is understood to be so concerned about the impending deal, which could involve Chinese warships being based in the Solomons, it is sending senior security adviser Kurt Campbell to the Pacific island nation in the coming weeks.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman last week said the security cooperation is to "protect people's life and property safety and has no military undertones".

Two top Australian intelligence officials, Australian Secret Intelligence Service boss Paul Symon and Office of National Intelligence director-general Andrew Shearer met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said

.

"Why wasn't a minister dispatched to the Solomons?" he told reporters in Tasmania on Tuesday.

"Australia needs to step up. Not just in a title, we need to step up in reality and develop those relationships with the Solomons and other nations in the Indo-Pacific."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Sogavare had assured Australia he would not allow a Chinese military base.

"He has made that very clear," Mr Morrison said.

"And we're continuing to press on the issue of possible rotation of vessels ... that might seek to go to Solomon Islands.

"(But) at the same time we must always respect the fact that Solomon Islands are a sovereign country. They're not a state of Australia. They're not under Australia's control or direction."

He noted the Solomon Islands was the first international destination he visited following the 2019 election.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who recently met with her US counterpart Antony Blinken, said the US was well aware of the importance of the region, recently pledging to establish an embassy in Honiara.

"I know from my conversations with the Secretary of State there's more to come in that regard," she said.

Australia is the Solomon Islands' largest bilateral development partner, contributing over $156 million in aid in 2021/22.

Darwin port facility will boost jobs, security: Barnaby Joyce

A new port in Darwin is expected to boost jobs and help industry export more gas and critical minerals.

Campaigning in the Northern Territory on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the $1.5 billion investment at Middle Arm would make it a world-leading industrial hub for gas processing and high-value minerals processing and refinement.

"Our investment will deliver this, supporting port infrastructure, including a wharf and offloading facility, and dredging of the shipping channel," he said.

Darwin's existing port

for 99 years by the NT government in 2015.

Mr Joyce said Australia must become stronger and more resilient in the face of geopolitical tensions.

"This is part of our plan to become as strong as possible as quickly as possible," he said in a statement.

The plan includes $440 million to build new logistics hubs at Alice Springs, Katherine and Tennant Creek and $300 million for low-emissions LNG and clean hydrogen production at Middle Arm, together with associated carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

As well there is $200 million to further develop the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct, delivering a rail spur and new road network and $110 million to continue to upgrade and further seal the Tanami Road.