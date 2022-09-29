'Substantial loss of life' warning after Hurricane Ian pummels Florida

United States President Joe Biden has warned that Hurricane Ian may end up being "the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history.





"The numbers ... are still unclear, but we are hearing reports of what may be a substantial loss of life," he said after a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.





President Biden has praised Florida's emergency services, describing the huge scale of the task facing them.





"People [are] stranded and in desperate shape," he said.





"Many [Floridians] are hurting today and our entire country hurts with them."





More than 2.6 million homes and businesses in Florida remain without power.



Vehicles make their way through a flooded street after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. Source: Getty / Joe Raedle Lee and Charlotte counties, home to more than 900,000 people, were "basically off the grid," Governor Ron DeSantis said.





"The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that was done was historic," he said during a news briefing.







"We have never seen a flood event like this. We have never seen a storm surge of this magnitude."





There were two unconfirmed storm-related fatalities, Mr DeSantis said.





The extent of deaths and injuries was unclear on Thursday morning as rescue workers were only starting to respond to calls after not being able to go out during the treacherous conditions.





Hurricane Ian blasted ashore at the barrier island of Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 241 km/h.





Debris litters a street and businesses are destroyed in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following Hurricane Ian. Source: AAP / Douglas R. Clifford/AP The bridge to Sanibel Island - a barrier island on the Gulf coast - was severely damaged and impassible.





Two area hospitals were evacuated, with patients moved to higher ground.







Ian, now a tropical storm, slackened as it trekked across Florida but was still producing strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge, including in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center said.





