Supermarkets have recalled 'potentially poisonous' seeds after a customer became ill

Customers are urged not to consume the poppy seeds.

Poppy seed item Coles recall

Consumers experiencing unusual and severe symptoms are being advised to seek medical attention and go to the emergency department.

Key Points
  • Coles has issued an apology after a customer became ill from consuming a recalled poppy seed product.
  • The item was recalled from Coles stores in Victoria in November.
  • ​​​​​​​​​Food Standards Australia New Zealand says the product potentially contains the toxic chemical thebaine.
Coles customers are being urged not to consume potentially poisonous poppy seeds after some batches remained on the shelves despite a recall in November.

Australians have been put on alert over potentially poisonous poppy seeds after a supermarket customer fell ill after consuming them.

The Coles supermarket chain said it had recalled Royal Fields poppy seeds from its stores and warehouses in November.

But in a statement it said it had identified that some seeds were bought from stores in recent weeks and it had been informed a customer had become ill.
"We are working with the supplier and relevant government authorities to understand how this occurred," Coles said, issuing an apology to customers.

"We urge customers not to consume Royal Fields poppy seeds with a best before date of 25 June 2024."

Coles said any customers who are concerned for their health should consult their GP and customers could return the product to any Coles Supermarket for a full refund.

The November recall of the poppy seeds occurred after at least 12 people fell ill in NSW along with others elsewhere across Australia.

NSW and Victorian health authorities have also issued have issued alerts about the poppy seeds.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said in a statement late on Friday that the batch of poppy seeds was high in thebaine and when brewed into a concentrated form such as a tea, resulted in cases of severe toxicity.

"Anyone who has consumed large quantities of poppy seeds, for example as a drink, and experiences any unusual and severe symptoms should attend their nearest emergency department," he said.

Published 1 July 2023 10:55am
Updated an hour ago 11:01am
Source: AAP

