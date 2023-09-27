'Surprised and shocked': Qatar Airways found out about extra flights rejection from the media

Key Points Qatar Airways found out the federal government had rejected its bid for extra flights into Australia through media reports.

A "surprised and shocked" Qatar Airways found out the federal government had rejected its bid for extra flights into Australia through media reports.





Two of the airline's heavy-hitters have appeared before a parliamentary committee that is probing what role Qantas played in the transport minister's decision to knock back their application.





Senior vice-president Matt Raos revealed his airline found out their bid was rejected via the media on 10 July, and then received a letter 10 days later that was sent on 14 July.





"We were surprised and shocked by the decision ... to reject our application for additional flights to Australia," Mr Raos told the hearing.





"Even more surprising was the government gave us no reason for rejecting our application, we really can't understand why."



His colleague Fathi Atti was scathing about not being told of the decision personally.





"It was shocking for us to get the decision through the media and it was more shocking that we received the letter later which does not describe why," he told the hearing.





Qatar estimated the additional flights would add $3 billion of economic benefits to Australia, adding the Victorian government was predicting a second daily flight from Doha to Melbourne would create 900 jobs.



Transport Minister Catherine King has not elaborated on what "national interest" she used to deny the flights.





Qatar's 28 flights compares to Emirates' 84 weekly flights and Etihad's 63.



Later on Wednesday, Qantas chairman Richard Goyder and CEO Vanessa Hudson will appear before the committee to address the mounting criticism.





The committee will use its power to summon former boss Alan Joyce when he lands back in Australia, having been unable to appear on Wednesday.





"He is entitled to do what he wants to do, but he has got public responsibilities, I think, to front up and talk to the Australian people about what has happened here," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told Seven's Sunrise program.



Mr Goyder is facing growing calls to resign from pilots and shareholders.





The inquiry's chair, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, did not say whether Mr Goyder should resign.





However, she said the board had contributed to the airline's loss in public standing.





"Our once great national carrier that we're all proud to call the spirit of Australia's reputation has been trashed, and not just by the board, but by the former CEO's behaviour and perceived cosy relationship with the Albanese government," she told ABC Radio.





"Shareholders obviously purchase their shares as an investment and the shares are going in the wrong direction as customers and the broader aviation sector loses confidence in the behaviour of Qantas."



The Australian Shareholders' Association is the latest to add its voice to the call, with chief executive Rachel Waterhouse saying a slew of recent scandals meant his position was untenable.



