Suspect taken into custody, gun recovered after Canberra Airport shooting

ACT Police said a man has been taken into custody and a firearm has been recovered after repeated gunshots were reported at Canberra Airport on Sunday afternoon. It is understood no one has been injured.

Glass with three bullet holes punctured.

Three bullet holes seen on the glass window of Canberra Airport after reports of gunfire on Sunday. Source: Twitter / Fran Kelly

ACT Police have confirmed a man has been taken into custody after five live rounds of gunfire were reported at Canberra Airport on Sunday afternoon.

In a brief media conference, the police said that at approximately 1:30pm (AEST), a man entered the main terminal of the airport and shot at the glass of the building before he reached security screening.

No shots were targeted at people in the airport and nobody is injured.

Detective acting superintendent Dave Craft said the man is the only suspect and it is believed he was working alone.

Superintendent Craft has reassured the public that everyone is safe and the firearm is recovered.
"Police have an active crime scene upstairs. As you can imagine, a number of resources are involved," he said.

"I just need to reassure people that the airport is safe, that ACT Policing have responded, and there is no ongoing threat to the community or to passengers arriving and departing."

Travellers and staff in the airport have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and police are advising people to avoid travelling to the airport as investigations continue.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have informed him there is no ongoing threat.

"Have been briefed by the AFP on the incident at Canberra Airport this afternoon. I am advised a man has been detained and there is no ongoing threat present," he wrote.
Passengers in recently arrived planes say they have been locked in as the crime scene remains active, while others have been forced to wait on the tarmac.

Superintendent Craft said the airport remains closed at this time as are police working out how to allow arriving passengers to exit the airport safely.

The investigation is ongoing.
Published 14 August 2022 at 2:58pm, updated an hour ago at 3:29pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

