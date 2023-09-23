Australia

Suspected death cap mushroom poisoning survivor released from hospital

A Victorian man who fell ill after eating a meal suspected to have been poisoned by mushrooms has been released from hospital as his recovery continues.

A composite image showing one woman wearing a red top on the left, and a man and a woman smiling together on the right.

Heather Wilkinson (left) and Don and Gail Patterson (right) died in hospital after eating a meal suspected to have contained poisonous mushrooms. Credit: Supplied

A Victorian man who survived a suspected death cap mushroom poisoning that claimed the lives of three other people has been released from hospital.

Gail Patterson's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66,
also died after the meal while her husband
, Baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson, was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
READ MORE

What you need to know before foraging for wild mushrooms

Ian Wilkinson's family expresses 'relief and gratitude'

Wilkinson's family said on Saturday he had made "significant progress in his recovery" and had been released from Austin Hospital on Friday after almost two months of treatment.

"This milestone marks a moment of immense relief and gratitude for Ian and the entire Wilkinson family," they said in a statement.

The family thanked the Leongatha, Dandenong and Austin hospitals for the "unwavering dedication and exceptional care that played a pivotal role in Ian's recovery".

"The medical team's expertise and compassion have been a source of comfort and hope throughout this journey," they said.

The family also thanked the Korumburra community, church, friends, family, and colleagues for their support and prayers.

"This collective kindness has been a pillar of strength for Ian and the family, reinforcing the sense of unity and compassion that defines our community," the statement said.

Police consider Erin Patterson a suspect

Police believe the symptoms Wilkinson and the deceased diners experienced were consistent with being poisoned by death cap mushrooms.

Erin Patterson is considered a suspect as she cooked the lunch that is believed to have led to the deaths.
LISTEN TO
The woman who cooked a fatal mushroom meal that killed three says she is innocent image

The woman who cooked a fatal mushroom meal that killed three says she is innocent

SBS News

07/08/202301:18
She was interviewed by police and released without charge but has since faced intense media scrutiny.

What did Erin Patterson say about the incident?

In a statement to police, Erin Patterson said she made a beef wellington using button mushrooms from a major supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store.

The 46-year-old said she ate a serving and later suffered bad stomach pains and diarrhoea, contrary to the suggestion of detectives that she did not fall ill.

Victoria Police have not commented on Patterson's statement other than to say it was not one taken by officers, nor have they provided any updates on their investigation.

Wilkinson's family appealed for privacy as he "continues his journey towards full recovery".

"We understand the public interest in Ian's recovery, but we urge everyone, including the media, to act with consideration and respect the family's wishes," their statement said.
Published 24 September 2023 9:37am
Updated 19m ago 9:56am
Source: AAP

