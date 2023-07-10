World

Sweden is one step closer to joining NATO as Türkiye drops veto

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join NATO after blocking the move for a year.

NATO summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance. Source: AP / Yves Herman

Key Points
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.
  • Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, abandoning their policies of military non-alignment.
  • Turkiye had previously raised concerns about Sweden harbouring members of the Kurdish militant group, the PKK.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I'm glad to announce... that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Mr Stoltenberg met with President Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of the military alliance's summit to overcome the months-long deadlock.
Mr Stoltenberg declined to give a date for when Sweden's accession would be ratified by the Turkish parliament, the grand national assembly, which would decide on the exact timing.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, casting aside policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reframed security considerations.

Applications to the alliance must be approved by all NATO members and while Finland's was given the go-ahead in April, Türkiye and Hungary have held off on clearing Sweden's bid.
READ MORE

'Vile': Quran-burning protest could further delay Sweden's NATO membership

Sweden has been working hard at its bid ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, together with the United States and its allies, urging Türkiye to abandon its opposition.

Mr Erdogan has said Sweden harbours members of militant groups, mainly supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who he accuses of organising demonstrations and financing terrorist groups while anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm have also raised his ire.
READ MORE

Ukraine is in focus as Anthony Albanese heads to NATO summit. Five questions to be answered

Meanwhile, Sweden has said it has fulfilled all the demands agreed upon in negotiations with Türkiye last year, including introducing a new bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organisation illegal, and stressed freedom of speech is protected in its constitution.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday that Budapest would not block Sweden's NATO membership ratification.
Share
2 min read
Published 11 July 2023 7:23am
Updated 10m ago 7:34am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A hotel worker standing at a reception desk

How a man stayed in a five-star hotel for nearly two years without paying

World

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

Two boys standing by a Christmas tree, one wearing a Freemantle Football Club T-shirt

Why Joe and his siblings would sleep tied together with a rope

Immigration

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

A woman in a green dress is pictured with two younger men in suits.

My sons both told me they were gay. This is what happened next

Life

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

Here are the main arguments for and against enshrining the Voice.

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Politics

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture