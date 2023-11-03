Sydney Catholic girls' school reverses same-sex formal ban after widespread backlash

Key Points A year 12 student launched a petition calling for her school to allow same-sex couples to attend the formal.

The petition described the Sydney all-girls Catholic school's policy as "discriminatory".

The all-girls Catholic school overturned the ban after widespread criticism.

A Sydney all-girls Catholic school has reversed a ban on same-sex couples attending its year 12 formal, after receiving widespread criticism.





Final year student Abbie Frankland started a change.org petition last week after discovering her school St Ursula's College Kingsgrove would not let her attend the event with a date unless they were male.





The petition, which described the school's policy as "discriminatory", garnered almost 5,000 signatures before it was closed.



Abbie Frankland launched a petition after being informed by her school she wouldn't be able to attend her year 12 formal with her girlfriend. Source: Supplied / Change.org Frankland revealed on Friday that the school overturned the ban and had granted her permission to attend the 9 November formal with her girlfriend, Emily.





"To everyone who signed our petition, shared our story, and stood with us in solidarity: a heartfelt thank you. Your support has made a difference," she wrote on the petition page.





"We hope that our story can inspire others to challenge discriminatory policies and practices wherever they exist."





Federal Education Minister Jason Clare last week urged the school to rethink the ban, saying it should "use a bit of common sense".





"It's 2023," he told the Seven Network.





"It's about time that we say you can bring whoever you love to your year 12 farewell."



NSW Premier Chris Minns also expressed his support for the students who were pushing to change the school's policy.





"I think in this day and age you should be able to take anyone you like to your year 12 formal," he said.





"We are, after all, talking about teenagers who are close to or over the age of 18."





SBS News has contacted St Ursula's College Kingsgrove for comment.



