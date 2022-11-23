GoFundMe for Sydney activist Danny Lim reaches target after police arrest left him in 'a poor state'

Key points Footage of Danny Lim being being thrown headfirst into tiled floors has been shared online.

Criminal lawyer Chris Murphy said Mr Lim is in a "poor state" in hospital.

A magistrate in 2019 was highly critical of the behaviour of police who arrested Mr Lim in 2019.

An online appeal to support Sydney street entertainer Danny Lim - who was hospitalised after he was injured while being arrested - has already hit its initial fundraising target.





Video of Mr Lim being arrested near Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building (QVB) on Tuesday has been shared online, where he can be heard calling for help as two police officers appear to force him face-first to the tiled floor.





Mr Lim, believed to be in his late 70s, had been wearing a sandwich board sign bearing a message that courts in the past had found cheeky but not criminally offensive.



Criminal lawyer Chris Murphy, who shared the footage online on Tuesday has since tweeted that Mr Lim is in a "poor state" and is awaiting a brain scan.





In the footage of the incident, a witness can be heard gasping at the sight of Mr Lim's injured face and a small amount of blood on the tiles.





"Internal skull damage diagnose(d)," Mr Murphy said on Twitter.





Kirsty Mac who started a GoFundMe campaign to support Mr Lim described him as a beloved community member who brings smiles to everyone he meets.





"Danny is going to need substantial time to recover. Let’s show Danny how much he is loved and help him with his recovery," she wrote.





Ms Mac said funds would go directly to Mr Lim for him to use however he chose.



"If Danny chooses to sue the police in a civil case - usually legal fees are paid for from the compensation. So it’s fair to assume these funds will unlikely go to legal fees," she wrote.





"It is intended that Danny will be able to use it for the things he needs in recovery. Things that make him comfortable."





Less than a day after the fundraising campaign was launched, it had already raised double the $2,000 target.





On the page, Ms Mac says she is "part of the Melbourne and Sydney stand up and activist community".





"I was a stand up comic in Sydney. Moved to Melbourne. Got bashed by cops in a similar scenario," she wrote.





Mr Lim, a former city councillor and regular sight on city streets, was arrested in 2017 and 2019 for the wearable sign that says, "SMILE CVN'T! WHY CVN'T?".





He was successful in the courts on both occasions, with a Sydney magistrate in 2019 being highly critical of the behaviour of arresting officers.



Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge said the law was concerned with what would offend the "hypothetical reasonable person", not someone who was "thin-skinned (or) easily offended".



NSW Police said officers arrived at the QVB at about 11am on Tuesday after Mr Lim declined to leave "when asked".





"Police will allege the man was subsequently issued with a move-on direction by officers and failed to comply," a statement said.





"The man's arrest was discontinued after he struggled with police and sustained an injury to his cheekbone."



