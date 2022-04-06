Sydney surpasses average annual rainfall as PM flags conditions for Queensland flood relief package

Severe rainfall is forecast for large parts of already-saturated NSW as residents in Sydney's south are told to evacuate low-lying areas.





An evacuation order has been issued for residents in low-lying areas of Woronora in Sydney's south.

Sydney has now received more than its average annual rainfall despite it only being early April.

At the Bureau of Meteorology's (BOM) Observatory Hill site at The Rocks, 114.8 mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9 am on Thursday, taking the total for the year to 1226.8mm and surpassing the annual average of 1213.4mm.

NSW has been hit

, with the Northern Rivers area devastated by two deluges within weeks, and Sydney drenched in its wettest March on record.

A severe weather warning is in place for southern and central NSW, metropolitan Sydney, the Illawarra, the South Coast, the Central and Southern Tablelands and parts of the Hunter on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall fell in the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Tablelands overnight on Wednesday and the wet weather will extend across Sydney, the Central Tablelands and Hunter region on Thursday.

Cronulla, in Sydney's south, had 107mm fall in three hours overnight.

The BOM warned there's an increased risk of landslides.

A flood watch has also been issued for central NSW, with minor to moderate flooding forecast for the Southern Coastal Rivers including the Hawkesbury-Nepean, the Macquarie and Queanbeyan rivers on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday morning, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) warned there could be major flooding in Liverpool and Milperra in Sydney's west along the Georges River, with the water expected to rise above four metres in the late afternoon on the high tide.

"Residents of areas expecting to be flooded should make plans to leave when advised to do so. Ensure you take pets and valuables with you," the SES said.

Minor flood warnings have been issued for the Hawkesbury River at Windsor and North Richmond and the Cooks River at Tempe Bridge and the Woronora River at Woronora Bridge.

Moderate flooding could occur on the Colo River at Putty Road.

SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey said on Thursday the SES had conducted eleven rescues and responded to almost 600 requests for help in the past 24 hours.

"We're expecting those numbers to increase unfortunately today as that rain continues," he told Nine's Today program.

"It's a very dynamic and volatile situation."

Federal funding backflip

Two days after the Commonwealth rejected the bulk of Queensland's proposed multimillion-dollar flood recovery package, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has had a change of heart.

The $741 million plan now appears likely to proceed, but Mr Morrison has warned there are caveats to the federal government agreeing to split the cost of the package.

"They want to play politics with this, I don't want to play politics with this, I just want to make sure people are getting the support that they need," Mr Morrison told Brisbane radio 4BC on Thursday.

"So we'll meet that 50-50 cost, but there'll be a couple of conditions."

The Queensland government was sitting on $52 million provided for previous disaster recovery, Mr Morrison said.

"I want them to be transparent with the payments that are being made. I want them to report to the public," he said.

Mr Morrison maintained that the bulk of the $741 million package, which includes funding for flood-proofing homes and a property buyback program, is typically a state responsibility.