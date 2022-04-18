Sydney welcomes first cruise ship since 2020 as Australia reports five more COVID-19 deaths

Pacific Explorer has sailed into Sydney Harbour, the first cruise ship to dock at an Australian port since the federal government's ban triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.





P&O Australia's $400 million luxury liner, which has capacity for almost 2,000 passengers, arrived as COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly high and Australia reported five new deaths from the virus on Monday - four in NSW and one in Victoria.

The Pacific Explorer's return to full service will coincide with that of Ponant's Le Laperouse, which will begin operations between Darwin and Broome on 28 April, joining local operators in time for the Kimberley cruise season.

NSW, Victoria and Queensland have outlined testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew in preparation for the ships to return.

However, Tasmania is still reviewing whether such a move is safe for the island state.

Peak body Cruise Lines International Association Australia says the lifting of the ban will be marked by "a carefully managed resumption of operations" in a sector that previously supported more than 18,000 jobs.

Cruise Lines' Australasian managing director Joel Katz said more than a million Australians a year took an ocean cruise before the pandemic hit.

"We now have an opportunity to return to sailing and revive an industry that was worth more than $5 billion annually to the Australian economy," he said.

"While no setting is immune from COVID-19, the cruise industry's new protocols provide among the highest possible levels of prevention, detection and mitigation."

The move comes despite COVID-19 infections remaining high in every Australian state and territory.

More than 32,000 new cases were reported across the nation on Sunday, along with 17 virus-related deaths, although seven of the eight announced by officials in Western Australia were historical.

The ACT did not report figures at the weekend.

On Monday, NSW reported 11,166 new COVID-19 infections, with 1,576 people in hospital with the virus, 67 in ICU.

In Victoria there were 7,918 new cases announced on Monday, 431 people in hospital with the virus and 30 in ICU.

There are currently more than 409,000 active COVID-19 cases in Australia.

More federal politicians have been forced to put their campaigns on hold, with Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen now isolating after testing positive.

"I was looking forward to a few days campaigning in regional Queensland and Brisbane but it isn't to be," he tweeted on Saturday.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and the Opposition spokesperson for the portfolio Kristina Keneally both contracted the virus last week.

Elsewhere, Health Victoria is monitoring the new BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant after samples were confirmed in a catchment at Tullamarine, north of Melbourne.

The sub-variant has been recently detected in a small number of cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Germany, but is not considered a cause for alarm.