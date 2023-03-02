Sydney woman faces court for allegedly sending more than 32,000 emails to MP's office

A woman has been charged after allegedly sending tens of thousands of emails to a federal MP's office in a move that is said to have wreaked havoc on phone lines and computer systems.





The woman from western Sydney, who the Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested at her home on Wednesday, is alleged to have sent 32,397 emails to the MP's office over a 24-hour period until she was arrested.





It's claimed the volume of emails — which averages about one every three seconds — prevented members of the public from making contact with the office and also made it difficult for workers to operate computer systems.





Police allege the 34-year-old woman used multiple domains to carry out her email-sending spree and have charged her with one count of committing unauthorised impairment of electronic communications.





The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years, but the AFP said it has not ruled out further charges as its investigation continues.





The woman appeared before the Penrith Local Court on Thursday where she was granted bail with strict conditions.



