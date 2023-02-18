Sydney WorldPride 2023: Here's everything you need to know

Key Points WorldPride has kicked off in Sydney.

It's expected to draw half a million people and generate over $100 million in the visitor economy.

Events include music, theatre, First Nations programming and a human rights conference.

The WorldPride festival has kicked off in Sydney, marking 17 days of free and ticketed events across the city.





The NSW government said the event, which is the largest LGBTQIA+ festival in the world, is expected to draw 500,000 participants to Sydney. It is the first time the event has been hosted in the southern hemisphere.





The state government forecasts the festival will boost the visitor economy by $112 million.



NSW Arts and Tourism Minister Ben Franklin said 78,000 visitors have arrived to take part in the festival.





"This journey started in October 2019 when Sydney won the rights to host WorldPride 2023. In 2021 the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government signed on as the first major partner, reinforcing its commitment to grow the state’s visitor economy and celebrate its world-renowned LGBQTIA+ community."





So what is WorldPride and what's in store for the Sydney edition?



What is WorldPride?

WorldPride is an event that promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer issues on an international level through parades, festivals and other cultural activities.





The first WorldPride took place in Rome in July 2000, followed by Jerusalem (2006), London (2012), Toronto (2014), Madrid (2017), New York (2019) and Copenhagen and Malmo (2021).



In 2019, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras was successful in winning the bid to host WorldPride in Sydney in 2023, having competed against Houston, USA and Montreal, Canada.



What does the line up include?

Sydney's WorldPride is spread out over 17 days with over 300 events.





Events span from music concerts, to art installations, sport, theatre and food tastings.





Sydney's WorldPride also pays respect to First Nations peoples, including a dedicated First Nations gathering space .



From 1-3 March, Sydney WorldPride will host a LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference with over 60 local and international presenters





"Together, this Conference will be an opportunity to create a world that is safe, free and equal for everyone – no matter who we love, who we are or what sex characteristics we were born with," the Sydney WorldPride website reads.





The iconic Sydney Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday 25 February from 6pm-11pm on Oxford Street.





The CEO of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Albert Kruger, said it is a time for reflection.





"As we mark the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras, it is important to take stock and look at how far we have come since the original protest march in 1978," he said.





"We have a lot to celebrate, but also much still to be achieved not only in Australia, but for LGBTQIA+ people around the world."



The parade will include Dykes on Bikes, Australian Lifesavers With Pride and new groups such as Australia's first and only LGBTQI+ Boxing club, the Sydney Hookers.





"We really wanted to show that boxing is an inclusive sport and that there is collaboration and support out there for the LGBTIQ community," Sydney Hookers founder Shaun Jacobs told SBS News.





The closing concert Rainbow Republic will be held on Sunday 5 March between 3pm and 10pm at The Domain.





The artists performing include Ava Max, Kim Petras, MUNA, Keiynan Lonsdale, G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.



