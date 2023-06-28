Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift has added new shows. Here's when they're happening

Key Points Taylor Swift has added two shows to the Australian leg of her Eras tour in Sydney and Melbourne.

It comes after four million people reportedly tried to get tickets during presales.

Tickets for the added shows will go on sale on Friday, along with the general public tickets for original shows.

American singer-songwriter Tayor Swift will perform two additional shows in Australia as part of her Eras tour due to high demand for tickets.





It comes after unprecedented demand during presales earlier this week.





The extra dates will be Sunday, 18 February in Melbourne and Monday, 26 February in Sydney.



How to get tickets for Taylor Swift's new Australian shows

Tickets for Swift's additional shows will go on sale on Friday, 30 June at 10am for Sydney and 2pm for Melbourne.





They will be available through a general sale along with the remaining tickets for the original two Melbourne shows and three Sydney shows.





Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek, with buyers advised to be logged into their account and on the site at least 15 minutes prior to the sale going live.





Those with accessibility needs can buy tickets by completing the online accessible booking form .



Millions of fans missed out on tickets during presales on Monday and Wednesday this week after spending hours waiting in online queues.





Presale tickets for the three Sydney shows sold out at 2pm on Wednesday while presale seats for the two Melbourne shows were gone just after 4pm, a Ticketek spokesman confirmed.



General admission tickets range in price from $79.90 to $379.90, while VIP packages range from $349.90 to $1,249.90.





Tickets have since been listed on resale website Viagogo for as much as $5,890 each.





The unprecedented demand for tickets led Victoria to declare Swift's concerts as major events on Tuesday, in an effort to limit ticket scalping, a move quickly followed in NSW.



