Teenager charged over migrant boat tragedy that killed four people and saw dozens rescued

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly incident in the English Channel.

Police officers wearing personal protective equipment walking along a dock.

Forensics police officers arrive at the marina in Dover, southeast England, on 14 December, 2022, after a deadly incident in the English Channel. Source: Getty, AFP / Carlos Jasso

Key Points
  • The 19-year-old will appear before a magistrate court on Monday.
  • The death toll of four could have been higher had it not been for a passing ship.
  • The UK is attempting to pass laws to mitigate the number of crossings across the English Channel.
United Kingdom police say a teenager has been charged over a deadly incident in the English Channel in which a boat packed with migrants capsized with the loss of four lives.

The boat
got into trouble in freezing temperatures early on Wednesday
sparking a rescue operation by a fishing boat, Britain's coastguard and other emergency responders.

Ibrahima Bah, 19, had been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in the southern coastal town of Folkestone on Monday (local time), Kent Police said on Sunday (local time).

He faces a charge of facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK, police added.
A group of people standing on a beach. They have written "NO MORE DEATHS" in the sand.
Local residents gathered for a vigil on in Folkestone, Kent, UK, on 17 December to remember those who lost their lives in the English Channel. Source: Getty / (Photo by Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images)
Thirty-nine people were safely brought to shore but four people were pronounced dead in Wednesday's tragedy.

The sinking came just over a year after at least 27 people died in the Channel in another incident.

A higher death toll appears to have only been averted on Wednesday thanks largely to the crew of the fishing trawler Arcturus, who discovered the dozens of migrants clinging to stricken inflatable vessels.

The crew are believed to have saved 31 of the 39 people rescued.

In a joint statement issued late Wednesday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British counterpart Suella Braverman said the incident was "a stark reminder of the urgent need to destroy the business model of people-smugglers".

The UK government is trying to pass new laws to prevent the record numbers of migrants from attempting the Channel crossing, including making any such arrivals inadmissible for asylum claims.
Published 19 December 2022 at 7:26am
Source: SBS, AFP

