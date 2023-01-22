10 people killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year celebration

Key Points The shooting occurred during a Lunar New Year celebration in the city of Monterey Park, near Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter is still at large, 12 hours after the attack late on Saturday local time.

Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian American communities in the United States.

A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance venue during a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said.





The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack in the city of Monterey Park late on Saturday (local time), was believed to be an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old based on descriptions from eyewitnesses, law enforcement officials said.





"We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Sunday morning news conference in Monterey Park, home to one of the largest Asian American communities in the United States.





Earlier on Sunday morning, the sheriff's department said it did not know whether the attack was racially motivated. Five of the victims were male and five were female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public.



Officials were investigating whether an incident at another dance venue in the neighbouring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes later on Saturday night was connected with the shooting in Monterey Park.





At the second venue, witnesses said an Asian man walked in holding a gun that patrons were able to grab. No one was shot and the man fled, Mr Luna said.





When police arrived at the Monterey Park ballroom, people were "pouring out of the location screaming," department captain Andrew Meyer told reporters at a news briefing.



Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting on 22 January, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were shot dead during a gathering celebrating Lunar New Year. Source: Getty / Eric Thayer At least 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries and at least one was in critical condition. Police have not said what kind of gun was used in the attack.





The shooting took place after 10pm local time around the location of a two-day Lunar New Year celebration where many downtown streets are closed for festivities that draw thousands of people from across Southern California.





Police said the celebrations planned for Sunday were cancelled.



Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people around (11 km from downtown Los Angeles. About two-thirds of its residents are Asian, according to US Census data, and the city is known for its many Chinese restaurants and groceries.





Video taken by local news media showed injured people, many of them appearing to be middle aged, being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.





Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant near the site of the attack, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door because a man was unloading multiple rounds of ammunition at the dance club across the street.



Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on 22 January, 2023, where police say 10 people have been killed. Source: Getty / Frederic J Brown The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the attack and had directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist local police.





Mass shootings are recurrent in the United States, and the attack in Monterey Park was the deadliest since May 2022, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.



