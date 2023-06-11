Ten people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash after 'fairytale' wedding

Ten people have been killed in a bus rollover involving about 40 people in NSW's Hunter Valley.





Emergency services were called to the crash site about 11.30pm on Sunday at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near Greta after reports the coach had rolled.





Initial inquiries indicated 10 people had died, 11 were injured and taken to hospital via air and road ambulances, and a further 18 passengers were uninjured, police said in a statement.





It's understood some of the injured have been taken to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, while others have been transported to Sydney.



Media reports say the bus had been returning from a wedding reception at Lovedale.





An investigation into the crash has started, following a large-scale emergency response involving local police, rescue squad and highway patrol officers, ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service.





A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the force's Crash Investigation Unit.





The 58-year-old bus driver has been taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.





A senior NSW Ambulance officer told Seven News the magnitude of the accident had been confronting for first responders.





"Whilst they are paramedics every day of their lives, something like this is not a job that they go to every day," she said.





"I'm incredibly proud of all the paramedics that attended. They did a fantastic job under the circumstances and no doubt they will be reflecting and we will have the right support there for them.





Outside John Hunter Hospital, a guest described shock about what happened on the bus to Nine News.





“It was a nice day, a pretty good wedding ... fairytale stuff really, it was a nice day ... and we got the news that there had been a crash, and we all started panicking,” he said.





'Truly horrific'

The mayor of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal, said news of the fatal crash was “truly horrific”.





“It’s something that no one wants to wake up to. My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident but their family and friends, as well as the first responders on scene, because it must have been truly horrible for them as well,” he told Nine’s Today program.





“We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things. I think it will send shockwaves right through the broader community.





“The community, we are a close-knit community and there’ll be massive showings of support I imagine throughout the day.”





Wine Country Drive remains closed in both directions at Greta, west of Maitland.





Motorists are being advised they can divert around the closure via Bridge Street, Drinan Street, Clift Street and the New England Highway.





The northbound and southbound off-ramps from the Hunter Expressway to Wine Country Drive are also closed, although through lanes are not affected.





Due to the nature of the crash, the NSW Transport Management Centre says there is no forecast for how long the road will be closed.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



