Tennis Australia reminds players of policy after Novak Djokovic's father filmed with pro-Russian supporters

The father of tennis champion Novak Djokovic has stirred controversy after being filmed with pro-Russian fans outside the Australian Open on Wednesday night.





A YouTube video has emerged that appears to show Srdjan Djokovic posing with a man holding up a Russian flag with an image of Vladimir Putin's face on it.





The man is also wearing a shirt with the "Z" symbol on it, which is an item that Tennis Australia has banned from the tournament along with Russian flags.



Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan, was filmed with men holding a Russian flag in Melbourne after watching his son play at the Australian Open Credit: YouTube A Tennis Australia spokeswoman confirmed in a statement that "a small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted".





She said one patron was now assisting police with unrelated matters.





"Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt," the spokeswoman said.





"We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies."





World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Russian Andrey Rublev at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Wednesday night.





Tennis Australia banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the tournament earlier this month .



The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Thursday issued a statement saying it supports an IOC ban on flags, anthems, colours or other forms of identification promoting Russia or Belarus at international sport events.





AOC President Ian Chesterman said strict conditions for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral athletes must be complied with for the 2024 Summer Games, 2026 Winter Games and other events.



