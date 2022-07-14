'Tentacles squelching wetly': How captions for Stranger Things have raised the bar for accessibility

Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans of Stranger Things have praised the subtitles in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series for "raising the bar" for accessibility.





Hearing people have taken to social media in recent days to share how they've both enjoyed and been disturbed by highly-descriptive captions like "tentacles undulating moistly", "fissure writhing wetly, and "eldritch gurgling" used in the show.





For Deaf fans, like Melbourne-based Sherrie Beaver, the quality of the subtitles also gave them the opportunity to experience the series like never before.





"The captions allowed me to appreciate Stranger Things and its storyline on a deeper level," she told SBS News.



"I've always wondered how trilling sounded, so to have that described through captions was incredible.





"It's all those little things that build on the experience of watching it."





Ensuring the fourth season's storyline was accessible to all viewers was an essential part of Jeff T's role as author of English subtitles for the Deaf and hard of hearing for Stranger Things.





"The auditory component is so crucial to the effect of this season," he told Netflix's Tudum .





"We wanted to try to accurately reflect that in our subtitles for the Deaf and hard of hearing because this is their primary avenue for access to those sensory inputs."



Accessibility advocate Nikhil Bora said he was "amazed" to be given such "an immersive experience" of a show, thanks to "truly A+" subtitles.





"The highly descriptive captions were so rich, robust and creative," the Deaf Melburnian told SBS News.





"They helped me experience the suspense to match their storytelling."





Ms Beaver said while Netflix and other streaming services are popular with Deaf and hard-of-hearing people due because of the quality of their captions, it's unfortunately not a standard met by most.





She said there can be a range of issues, including captions not being word-for-word, or swearing being omitted from them — a form of "linguistic over-protection."



"Stranger Things has definitely raised the bar in their recent season," Ms Beaver said.





"They used several descriptors I was not aware of, so I am really grateful for the opportunity to expand my vocabulary through captions."





Movie theatres are especially inaccessible for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Mr Bora said.





"We have to wait a few more weeks for new releases until there is availability at one of the cinemas and families with Deaf people, and Deaf children, sometimes have to travel far to watch a movie," he said.





"Deaf people are Deaf 24/7. If we want to go and see a movie with open captions, it should be whenever we can with our friends".



While they were originally intended for use by Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Ms Beaver said captions also serve a purpose for other communities.





"They benefit people who are learning English as a second language, people learning to read, people who are neurodiverse, and people who are sensitive to sounds," she said.



