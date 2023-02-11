'Terror and Olympism are opposites': Australia wants Russian athletes banned from the 2024 Games

Key Points Dozens of nations want Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from the 2024 Olympic Games.

Australia's sports minister says "respect for human rights and peaceful relations" form the foundation of the Games.

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

Australia is among a group of 35 countries that will demand Russia and Belarus are banned from the 2024 Olympics, according to Lithuania's sports minister.





The move deepens the uncertainty over the Paris Games , cranking up the pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who are desperate to avoid what is arguably the worlds' biggest sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine.





Australia's Sports Minister Anika Wells said the federal government's position had remained unchanged since the calls by respective governments were first made in July last year.





"Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport," she said in a statement on Saturday.





Ms Wells co-signed a follow-up letter in December 2022 alongside her counterparts in the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, and the United States, to the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.



"The letter demonstrates our continued support for the principles outlined in the (early 2022 letter) of like-minded sports ministers," she said.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died as a result of the Russian aggression.





"If there's an Olympics sport with killings and missile strikes, you know which national team would take the first place," he told the ministers.





"Terror and Olympism are two opposites - they cannot be combined."





British sports minister Lucy Frazer said on Twitter that the meeting was very productive.





"I made the UK's position very clear: As long as Putin continues his barbaric war, Russia and Belarus must not be represented at the Olympics," she wrote.



With war raging in Ukraine , the Baltic states, Nordic countries and Poland had called on international sport to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics.





Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.





Such threats have revived memories of boycotts in the 1970s and 1980s during the Cold War era that still haunt the global Olympic body today, and it has called on Ukraine to drop them.





However, Polish sports minister Kamil Bortniczuk said a boycott was not on the table for now.





"It's not time to talk about a boycott yet," he told a news conference, saying there were other ways of putting pressure on the IOC that could be explored first.



Russian athletes competed at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games under the acronym ROC, which stands for Russian Olympic Committee. Source: AP / Jae C. Hong He said creating a team of refugees that would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents could be a compromise solution.





The IOC has opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.





It has said a boycott will violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russians and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.





While Anne Hidalgo, the host city's mayor, has said Russian athletes should not take part, Paris 2024 organisers have said they will abide by the IOC's decision on the issue.



