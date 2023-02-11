Sport

'Terror and Olympism are opposites': Australia wants Russian athletes banned from the 2024 Games

A group of 35 countries will demand athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned from next year's Paris Olympics.

A hand holds a Russian flag above a sign of the Olympic Rings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 228 athletes and coaches from his country have died as a result of the Russian aggression. Source: AP / David J. Phillip

Key Points
  • Dozens of nations want Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from the 2024 Olympic Games.
  • Australia's sports minister says "respect for human rights and peaceful relations" form the foundation of the Games.
  • Ukraine has threatened to boycott the 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.
Australia is among a group of 35 countries that will demand Russia and Belarus are banned from the 2024 Olympics, according to Lithuania's sports minister.

The move deepens the uncertainty over
the Paris Games
, cranking up the pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who are desperate to avoid what is arguably the worlds' biggest sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine.

Australia's Sports Minister Anika Wells said the federal government's position had remained unchanged since the calls by respective governments were first made in July last year.

"Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport," she said in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Wells co-signed a follow-up letter in December 2022 alongside her counterparts in the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, and the United States, to the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.
READ MORE

Why boxing could be dumped from the 2024 Paris Olympics

"The letter demonstrates our continued support for the principles outlined in the (early 2022 letter) of like-minded sports ministers," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died as a result of the Russian aggression.

"If there's an Olympics sport with killings and missile strikes, you know which national team would take the first place," he told the ministers.

"Terror and Olympism are two opposites - they cannot be combined."

British sports minister Lucy Frazer said on Twitter that the meeting was very productive.

"I made the UK's position very clear: As long as Putin continues his barbaric war, Russia and Belarus must not be represented at the Olympics," she wrote.
With war raging in Ukraine
, the Baltic states, Nordic countries and Poland had called on international sport to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Olympics.

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

Such threats have revived memories of boycotts in the 1970s and 1980s during the Cold War era that still haunt the global Olympic body today, and it has called on Ukraine to drop them.

However, Polish sports minister Kamil Bortniczuk said a boycott was not on the table for now.

"It's not time to talk about a boycott yet," he told a news conference, saying there were other ways of putting pressure on the IOC that could be explored first.
Russian athletes hold a flag at the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Russian athletes competed at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games under the acronym ROC, which stands for Russian Olympic Committee. Source: AP / Jae C. Hong
He said creating a team of refugees that would include Russian and Belarusian dissidents could be a compromise solution.

The IOC has opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.

It has said a boycott will violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russians and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.

While Anne Hidalgo, the host city's mayor, has said Russian athletes should not take part, Paris 2024 organisers have said they will abide by the IOC's decision on the issue.

The Russian sports ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 February 2023 at 1:32pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

The day Tash found her mum's recipes changed the rest of her life

Life

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

'Heard a bang': Investigation launched into Qantas flight that sparked mayday call

Australia

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

How an Australian woman fell in love with another country's clothes

Life

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia