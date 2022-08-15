'The Australian people were betrayed': Karen Andrews calls for Scott Morrison to resign from parliament

Former prime minister Scott Morrison was appointed to at least five portfolios in secret during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed, who accused his predecessor of running "government by deception".





The revelation that Mr Morrison took on oversight of the health and finance briefs in 2020 and industry, home affairs and Treasury the year after led to one party colleague to call for his resignation as the sitting member for Cook.





Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews had "no idea" the former prime minister had sworn himself into her portfolio, and called for him to leave his current role.





Advertisement

"To be honest, I feel the Australian people were betrayed," she told Sky News.





"It certainly doesn't help democracy and I'm very concerned about the impacts of this going forward."



Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves his residence on Tuesday 16 August 2022. Credit: Pool.

'There was a lot going on at the time'

Mr Morrison posted a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon where he apologised to his colleagues, after several former ministers of the Coalition government claimed they were unaware of the appointments.





"I have endeavoured to set out the context and reasoning for the decisions I took as Prime Minister in a highly unusual time. I did so in good faith, seeking to exercise my responsibilities as Prime Minister which exceeded those of any other member of the Government, or Parliament. For any offence to my colleagues I apologise," he wrote.





Mr Morrison said his secret actions as "necessary" due to the risks the COVID-19 pandemic posed to the functioning of government.





Speaking on 2GB radio on Tuesday morning, Mr Morrison confirmed he had been sworn as the minister for the health, finance and resources portfolios, but did not recall holding any others.





In the statement, he said the departments of Treasury and home affairs were later added to his oversight as part of a "belts and braces" approach", and admitted "in hindsight these arrangements were unnecessary".





"Until seeking advice from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet today, I had not recollected these arrangements having been put in place. There was a lot going on at the time," he wrote.



'Unprecedented trashing of our democracy'

Mr Albanese confirmed the secret ministerial arrangements after receiving briefings from senior bureaucrats on Tuesday morning.





“There have been revelations of an extraordinary and unprecedented trashing of our democracy by the former Morrison government,” he told reporters in Canberra.





“This has been government by deception. Government in secret.”





Mr Albanese accused Mr Morrison of misleading parliament as to who was responsible for portfolios.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

What did Mr Morrison say about the appointments?

"We were dealing with quite extraordinary circumstances, and as a result ... we had to take some extraordinary measures to put safeguards in place," Mr Morrison said on 2GB on Tuesday.





"None of these, in the case of the finance and the health portfolio, were required to be used, they were there as a safeguard, they were there as a redundancy. "





"People know where the buck stops and ... the buck stops with the prime minister."





An administrative arrangements order for the social services portfolio was signed by Mr Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley on 28 June 2021, in addition to him also being privately sworn in as health minister, finance minister and resources minister.



People know where the buck stops and ... the buck stops with the prime minister. Scott Morrison

Mr Morrison told 2GB while he "could not recall" being sworn in as social services minister, he did not dispute the reports.





"There were a number [of portfolios] that were considered at the time for safeguard reasons, but I don't recall any others being actioned," he said.





"But there may have been others that were done administratively...for the same reason, for the same precaution."



Prime minister awaiting legal advice

Mr Albanese said he was seeking advice from the solicitor-general as to the legality of the arrangements. He is due to receive a decision on Monday.





Mr Albanese will also be briefed as to the potential use of “extraordinary powers” by the former prime minister amid concerns the Commonwealth could face legal challenges over ministerial decisions.





“Mr Morrison's colleagues sat back and watched power be centralised within the Morrison government,” he said.



