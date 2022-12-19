World

The ayes have it: Elon Musk silent after poll shows majority want him to step down as Twitter chief

A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO has shown the majority of users of the social media platform who took part want him to stand down.

A mobile phone with a screen open that shows the result of a poll Elon Musk conducted on his Twitter account.

Elon Musk says he'll abide by the results of his Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head Source: AAP, SIPA USA / TJ Roth

Twitter users voted in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, in a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over.

About 57.5 per cent of votes were for "Yes", while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Mr Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening (local time). Over 17.5 million people voted.

Mr Musk said on Sunday
he would abide by the poll results
, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

The poll results capped a whirlwind of actions over the past few days,
including the suspension of journalists
which drew condemnation from news organisations, advocacy groups and officials across Europe.
A man smiling
Elon Musk has not yet responded to the results of Monday's poll Source: AP / Hannibal Hanschke
The sudden banning of accounts that promoted rival social media platforms such as Facebook sparked retaliation even among long-time supporters.

Startup fund Y-Combinator founder Paul Graham, who supported Mr Musk in his deal to buy Twitter, said on Sunday he would take a break from Twitter and asked followers to find a link to his Mastodon account on his personal web page.

Mastodon is a social network that has been touted as
a Twitter alternative
.

Twitter suspended Mr Graham's account after his post, but later reinstated the account.

Mr Musk's poll is the latest twist in his chaotic reign as Twitter CEO since October, which includes rapid firings of top management and thousands of employees, seesawing on how much to charge for the social media firm's subscription service Twitter Blue, and reinstating banned accounts, including that of former United States President Donald Trump.

By Sunday, Mr Musk said he would put all Twitter policy changes to vote via public polls.
READ MORE

Boom to bust? What Facebook and Twitter’s mass layoffs say about the future of tech

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc investors are worried that Mr Musk, a self-confessed "nanomanager" who has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, is distracted at a critical time for the world's largest electric-vehicle maker.

Tesla shares have lost nearly 60 per cent of their value this year.

Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla, saying the negative sentiment on Twitter could linger long-term and become an overhang on Tesla.

"If he (Mr Musk) does decide to step down, that could inject Tesla shares with a temporary shot of optimism, amid hopes he might finally pay the carmaker the attention it needs," Susannah Streeter, an investment and market analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Mr Musk said last month he had too much work on his plate and would reduce his time at Twitter, while eventually finding a new leader to run the social media company.

Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Mr Musk said on Sunday "There is no successor".

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.

Mr Musk, who was seen at
the football World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday
, has not yet responded to the results of Monday's poll. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Elon" and "CEO of Twitter" were among the trending topics on the social media platform on Monday.
Share
3 min read
Published 20 December 2022 at 6:39am
Source: Reuters, AAP

Recommended for you

When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Australia

Sydney activist Danny Lim's arrest will be independently reviewed after outrage

Australia

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

'Sneaky' visa change: This woman was embraced by Australia but now might have to leave

Immigration

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's changing

COVID-19

Why this video of an Australian bringing the Aboriginal flag to the World Cup in Qatar has gone viral

Indigenous

'Where the hell we are?' The unlikely spot that up to one in 20 Australians may be connected to

Australia