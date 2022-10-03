The cash rate is now at a nine-year high. Here's what it means for your mortgage

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the official cash rate to its highest level in nine years.





The central bank announced on Tuesday it would increase the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.6 per cent.





It's the sixth consecutive month the central bank has lifted the rate, with it now sitting at its highest level since July 2013.



Core inflation is sitting at 4.9 per cent - still well above the RBA's target range of 2 to 3 per cent.





RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday's rate increase will help to reach that goal, with further increases "likely to be required over the period ahead."





"Today’s further increase in interest rates will help achieve a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy. This is necessary to bring inflation back down," he said in a statement.



How will mortgage holders be impacted by the rate rise?

The average Australian is paying hundreds of dollars more in mortgage repayments than this time last year after six straight months of interest rate rises.





The nation's official cash rate sat at a record low of just 0.1 per cent between November 2020 and May this year, when the first of a series of consecutive rises began.





According to financial comparison website Canstar, if the full 0.25 percentage point increase is passed onto mortgage holders, someone with a $500,000 loan over 30 years can expect their monthly repayments to rise by $78 a month.





That would take the total increases in their monthly repayments over the last six months to $730.





For someone with a $750,000 mortgage, the latest increase adds $117 to their monthly repayments. They can expect to be paying $1,096 more than they were before rates began rising in May.



Interest rate increases so far in 2022. Source: SBS News The Finance Brokers Association of Australia's managing director Peter White said borrowers thinking about refinancing their loan should consider reducing their discretionary spending in the coming months as lenders take it into account when they assess creditworthiness.





"Be aware that lenders will assess you not at the current rate, but at a rate approximately three per cent higher, as they take future rises into consideration," he said in a statement.





"This means for many people to meet refinancing criteria, they must be able to meet repayments around 5 to 7 per cent – and likely higher after today - above the rate at which they were approved when they took out their current mortgage.





"Depending on the amount of the loan, this can equate to more than $2,000 per month higher."



Why the cash rate increase was smaller than previous months

Three of the big four banks - Westpac, NAB, and ANZ - had forecast a cash rate rise of 0.5 percentage points in October, which would have continued a trend seen over the past five months.





But the RBA board announced it would lift it by just half of that.





Mr Lowe noted that the central bank had increased the cash rate "substantially in a short period of time."





"Reflecting this, the board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia," he said.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that won't be a comfort to many homeowners.



