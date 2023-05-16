World

The CEO of OpenAI is urging the US to regulate 'exploding' use of artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is urging the US to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, raising concerns about its ability to compromise election integrity.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talking into microphone in US Senate.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called on the US Congress to pass regulations to ensure safety standards for AI use. Source: EPA / JIM LO SCALZO / EPA

The CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate panel on Tuesday the use of artificial intelligence to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern", adding that it needs regulation.

"I am nervous about it," CEO Sam Altman said about elections and AI, adding rules and guidelines are needed.

For months, companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market, throwing endless data and billions of dollars at the challenge.

Some critics fear the technology will exacerbate societal harms, among them prejudice and misinformation, while others warn AI could end humanity itself.
"There's no way to put this genie in the bottle. Globally, this is exploding," said Senator Cory Booker, one of many politicians with questions about how best to regulate AI.

Senator Mazie Hirono noted the danger of misinformation as the 2024 election nears.

"In the election context, for example, I saw a picture of former President Trump being arrested by NYPD and that went viral," she said, pressing Mr Altman on whether he would consider the faked image harmful.
Mr Altman responded that creators should make clear when an image is generated rather than factual.

Speaking before Congress for the first time, Mr Altman suggested that, in general, the US should consider licensing and testing requirements for development of AI models.

Mr Altman, asked to opine on which AI should be subject to licensing, said a model that can persuade or manipulate a person's beliefs would be an example of a "great threshold."
He also said companies should have the right to say they do not want their data used for AI training, which is one idea being discussed on Capitol Hill. Mr Altman said, however, that material on the public web would be fair game.

Mr Altman also said he "wouldn't say never" to the idea of advertising but preferred a subscription-based model.

The White House has convened top technology CEOs including Mr Altman to address AI. US politicians likewise are seeking action to further the technology's benefits and national security while limiting its misuse. Consensus is far from certain.
2 min read
Published 17 May 2023 7:41am
Source: Reuters

