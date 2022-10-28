The classes trying to stop girls as young as 10 getting pregnant

It’s 2pm at Clinic Chuítinamit in San Pablo la Laguna, an Indigenous Maya village nestled on the shores of Lake Atitlán in the Guatemalan highlands. It’s so remote, you can’t find the clinic on Google Maps - only a tuk-tuk driver familiar with its location can get you there.





Antonio, the clinic’s sexual and reproductive health teacher, starts drawing a uterus on a whiteboard while his students - a mix of adolescent boys and girls - watch. When two of the 13-year-old boys begin to giggle at the drawing, Antonio calls upon them to help him complete it.





It's an important day for the students, who’ll finally be quizzed on what they’ve learned during class over the past few months.



Antonio called on two 13-year-old boys to help draw a diagram of female reproductive organs. Credit: Supplied/Lucy Waldron The classes are part of the Adolescent Health program run by ODIM Guatemala (Organization for the development of the Indigenous Maya), an NGO providing free healthcare, access to contraceptives, and educational programs within clinics in San Pablo la Laguna and San Juan la Laguna.





ODIM’s work is critical for children in these two communities - home to just over 20,000 people in total - as they receive limited sexual health education at school – if any at all.





Most young people in the Sololá region are not as lucky.



Sexual health is technically in the curriculum, Antonio says, “but schools have trouble with parents that are fearful about teachers talking about it. They fear that the kids might be misled, and the teachers are afraid of repercussion from parents”.





Teachers also lack resources, and women’s sexuality isn’t talked about.





Its deprioritisation not only leaves both boys and girls lacking awareness of how their bodies function, but it also leaves girls and young women to face serious consequences including STD transmissions and unwanted teenage pregnancies.



The village of San Pablo La Laguna on Lake Atitlan, Guatemala. Credit: John Elk III/Getty Images Between 1 January and 23 October this year, 1,044 girls and teenage women between the ages of 10 and 19 have become pregnant in the Sololá region, a study conducted by OSAR Guatemala shows. In 2019, the National Registry of Persons reported 2,256 births to girls between the ages of 10 to 14 in Guatemala, an average of seven births a day.





The Guatemalan Ministry of Education has previously stated that sex education is in the public school curriculum. It did not respond to a request for comment.



Challenging resistance

Benilda Batzin works with marginalised communities to promote the right to health and women’s rights. She is a Maya woman with a degree in social work and says a strong conservative wave in the current government has caused the deprioritisation of sex education in schools.





But the resistance to this type of education stems back decades, and it’s complex, she adds.



In the eyes of many Maya communities, the promotion of family planning – interpreted as having no children – is reflective of the genocidal motives of the 1980s village massacres.





The Guatemalan military carried out 626 massacres against the Maya peoples due to their assumed alliance with fighters acting against the state. According to Human Rights Watch , there were 200,000 Guatemalans killed and 40,000 were disappeared. Children were often targets.





Additionally, strict Catholicism practised in Guatemala can fuel stigma surrounding sexual health education and family planning, Antonio says.





“Here, religion has a lot to do with the machismo way of thinking.”



Tucked away down an alley, only signified by the red paint on the wall is Clinic Chuítinamit in San Pablo. Credit: Supplied/Lucy Waldron What’s more, Guatemala’s pervasive machismo culture - defined as a display of masculine pride - can lead to men having control over women and limit women’s freedom to make decisions about their bodies, Ms Batzin says.





“Machismo oppresses access to sexual and reproductive education because it limits women to participate in spaces for training and knowledge on the issues that are important for both women and men.”



ODIM’s Adolescent Health program is a free course for adolescents who are starting to notice the changes occurring in and around them.





Thirteen students are taught during each program – they learn about puberty, sexuality, gender equality, consent, menstruation, STDs, human anatomy and more, all of which they would never have learnt in public education.





Julieta Tzaj, the assistant manager of the clinics, says she’s seen their work have a big impact on young people and their families.





“We empower women through the programs we run,” she says.





“We are trying to get the adolescents to know that they have a right to make decisions about their own bodies.”



And the results are promising.





In 2018, when ODIM Guatemala began operations, 78 girls and young women aged 10-19 became pregnant in San Pablo la Laguna, and 59 in San Juan la Laguna.



The alley invites clients with paintings of the program the clinic supports. Credit: Supplied/Lucy Waldron In 2021, that number declined to 35 in San Pablo la Laguna and 28 in San Juan la Laguna.





Of the five groups that have graduated from ODIM Guatemala’s Adolescent Health programs, it's understood only one or two participants have become pregnant since attending.



The next generation

Back in class, young Maya participants are discussing century-old traditions that have defined them by their gender.





Pedro, a reserved 13-year-old boy, says he has learnt that his future role now could be working in agriculture, in a field, but he could also help with cleaning and cooking.





He says he wants to teach what he is learning to his future children too.





Gaby, is a 12-year-old girl who is much less reserved. She’s found confidence through the classes.



“My role is what I make it. I can assume the role of a man or a woman, we don’t have the same bodies, but I can do what men do,” she says.





In a community where – from the moment she is born – a girl’s life can already be set in stone; Gaby is slowly chipping it away.





Gaby believes other communities around Lake Atitlan should have access to ODIM’s resources.



Other communities around Lake Atitlan should have access to the same resources, one student says. Credit: Supplied/Lucy Waldron “There are girls that have had babies at 12 and we want to prevent that so they can learn about gender equality, the women’s rights and the rights of men, knowing how to use condoms and other contraceptive methods too.”





After graduating in August, Gaby is now committed to sharing what she learnt at ODIM with other communities around the lake, travelling to communities such as Santa Clara la Laguna.





“The subjects we teach here are not only important but essential for life,” Antonio says.





Lucy Waldron is a freelance journalist from Brisbane. She travelled to Guatemala as part of the Solutions Journalism Without Borders program earlier this year.



