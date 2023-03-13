The cost of the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal has been revealed

Key Points The biggest ace in Australia's defence arsenal is ready to be unveiled.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing to outline the terms of a nuclear submarines deal with the US and UK.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said it would be one of Australia's greatest projects.

Within four years Australia will be hosting “rotational deployments” of US and UK submarines in Perth, as part of one of the most ambitious defence undertakings in the nation’s history responding to the intensifying undersea arms contest with Beijing in the Indo-Pacific.





In twenty years Australia will produce its first locally-built boat.





According to a senior government source, the program is expected to cost Australian taxpayers between $268 billion and $368 billion. It’s a figure that includes an estimate of the construction and sustainment of the boats and all associated costs including investing in capability in the US and UK.





Up to eight new Australian-made AUKUS class conventionally armed but nuclear-powered submarines will roll off the production line from the early 2040s. They will be equipped with the US vertical launch system. It’s envisaged one would be produced every three years.



The submarines are intended to act as a deterrent to threats in the region. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA The Australian Government is going to great pains to explain how the nuclear technology will be safeguarded so it doesn’t breach our nuclear non-proliferation arrangements. It’s also committing to store the spent fuel waste eventually created on an Australian defence-owned site to be chosen this year.





In the meantime, the Collins class diesel-powered submarines will continue to operate, and Australia will send increased numbers of submariners to the United States. It’s already got a handful in training but will need to recruit at least 1,000 people to receive the high-level training required to operate the submarines.





After days of feverish speculation about the nature of this deal, details have been declassified as part of today’s major trilateral announcement from the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.



US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be side by side with a backdrop of nuclear submarines and sailors in a very public and pointed joint show of military strength at the naval base in San Diego to send a message aimed directly at Beijing about the security environment to come.





The SSN-AUKUS is the submarine that will bring together technology from all three nations, what one publication described as the “franken-sub”, will have a British next-generation design, as well as key technology from the US.





The first step will be sending more US and UK nuclear submarines on rotation to Australia while attracting a workforce to learn to use the boats domestically. That increase in activity will start next year and by 2027 Perth will host a “rotational presence” of UK Astute class and US Virginia Class submariners. The US already has rotations of marines coming through the Northern Territory at increasing frequency.



Then Australia will await the approval of Congress before buying three US Virginia Class submarines, with the state of the Collins class fleet to determine whether a further two are also purchased.





While some early reports suggested they would be second-hand, it’s not clear if that is the case.





The US is also falling behind schedule on its submarine-building program.





After that the UK will start building up its capacity to build this new AUKUS class boat, producing its first off the production line for the UK’s Royal Navy in the late 2030s.





Australia will get its first Australian-made nuclear-powered submarine in about 20 years.





While Australia is politically focused on the submarine deal, it’s barely made headlines in the United States over recent days with reporting focused on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and moves by the government to ensure depositors can get their money back.



