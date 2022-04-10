The election campaign has begun. Here are the leaders' pitches for your support

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted his government is not perfect but implored voters to keep faith in their leadership as Labor Leader Anthony Albanese promised them a “better future” after recent hardships recognised by both leaders.





The twin campaign pitches came after Mr Morrison fired the starter’s gun on a six-week federal election following weeks of a pseudo campaign.

Mr Morrison made the trip to the Governor-General’s residence on Sunday dissolving the 46th Parliament and setting a 21 May date for the poll.

Both leaders held press conferences shortly after to outline their platform to win over voters ahead of what’s anticipated to be a closely fought contest.

Mr Morrison is calling on Australians to look his government's economic and pandemic management, despite his team's imperfections.

“This election is about you - no one else,” he told reporters at Parliament House.

“It's a choice between a government you know and a Labor opposition that you don't.”

Launching his election campaign, Prime Minister Scott Morrison described his team as “tried and tested” in the face of a three-year term marred by drought, fires, floods and a pandemic. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

He described his team as “tried and tested” in the face of a three-year term marred by drought, fires, floods and a pandemic.

“Our government is not perfect - we have never claimed to be - but we are upfront,” he told reporters.

“You may see some flaws but you can also see what we have achieved for Australia in incredibly difficult times.”

Mr Albanese in response has promised to unite the country to “build a better future” and restore “faith in our political system”.

The opposition leader is seeking to portray his “vision for tomorrow” against what he describes as a government seeking a fourth term in office that’s “just treading water.”

“This election will determine whether we can come together to build a better future,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“We are a great country, but we can be even better if we have a better government.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said a government led by him will focus on building a better future for Australians. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Mr Albanese also rejected his opponent’s criticism of him and his team as not prepared to lead the country saying his values were clear.

“I am a working-class lad from my background, I've been shaped by it,” he said.

“I am someone who I believe is very much in touch with mainstream Australia -I'm comfortable in a board room and I'm comfortable in a pub.”

The government ‘you know’ vs a promise of a ‘better future’

Mr Morrison repeatedly sought to cast the election contest as a choice between the experience of his government and that of their opponent.

He pointed to Australia’s strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by a 13-year unemployment low of four per cent, as a measure of success.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty ahead and I get it that people are tired of politics as we go into this election,” he said.

“But this election and this campaign is incredibly important because there is so much at stake for Australia and our future.”

The prime minister also cited the government’s investment in the defence force and security agencies against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions.

“It’s a choice between a strong future and an uncertain one,” he said.

"I am optimistic about our future and what I know Australians can achieve."

But Mr Albanese said the economy “isn’t working for everyone” in the face of rising cost of living pressures.

“I know that many Australians are doing it tough - the price of everything is going up but their pay isn't,” he said.

He said his campaign would focus on delivering more secure work and better-paying jobs, as well as transforming Australia into a “clean energy superpower”.

Other priorities named included building more affordable housing, establishing an anti-corruption commission and reforming the aged care sector.

“This is our time,” he said.

“Our time to seize the opportunities before us where no one is held back or left behind.”

The election contest

Labor would need to win at least seven further seats to form a majority government at the election as the Coalition seeks to maintain its place in government.

Despite being ahead in opinion polls, Mr Albanese said he’s not paying attention to them.

He said history proved the difficult task ahead with Labor only winning office from opposition three times since World War II.

Mr Morrison also sought to emphasise a focus on delivering for Australians when questioned about facing higher disapproval ratings compared to the last poll in 2019.

“This election others will seek to make it about me - it’s actually about the people that are watching this right now,” he said.

Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce also fronted reporters on Sunday calling on voters to keep faith in the experience of their coalition.

“The Nationals have been part of a plan that’s taken Australia forward,” he said.

Greens Leader Adam Bandt said their campaign would continue to demand stronger action on climate change from the Liberal and Labor parties.

“We have got to put the Greens in balance of power so we can push the next government to keep coal and gas in the ground,” he said.

Both Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese will be hitting the ground running with their campaign flights scheduled to depart on Sunday afternoon.

In his final remarks, Mr Morrison shared his eagerness to get the campaign underway.

"Our plan will ensure we can continue to take that forward into the years ahead,” he said.

“I look forward to making that case out there each and every day.”

Mr Albanese also responded in kind.

“In the words of the great Ramones - hey ho let's go,” he said.