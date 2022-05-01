The Greens want a federal minister for equality to advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights. What would they do?

The Greens say they would appoint a federal Minister for Equality, if in government, who would ensure issues affecting LGBTIQA+ communities are represented in Cabinet.





The Greens announced the plan on Sunday at the Equality Now pride event in Melbourne, where they said the LGBTIQA+ community faces unwarranted discrimination in such areas as a lack of autonomy over their bodies, access to holistic and comprehensive services, and secure housing.

The proposed Minister for Equality would tighten anti-discrimination laws, make schools safer, address housing and homeless for LGBTIQA+ people, and create a national LGBTIQA+ health and wellbeing action plan.

Greens Senator Janet Rice told SBS News the minister would work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community to legislate for greater equality on a national level.

“The Minister would advocate for and achieve equality at the highest levels of government, consulting closely with LGBTIQA+ communities to drive changes to legislation, regulations and policy," Senator Rice told SBS News.

“The minister would ensure a focus to, and implementation of, the range of initiatives across multiple portfolios that are needed to achieve equality, such as healthcare and education, and would proactively identify opportunities to support and advance the interests of LGBTIQA+ communities.”

In Australia, there is currently a Minister for Equality at a state level in Victoria — Martin Foley.

But Senator Rice said to fight against discrimination on a national level, representation needs to be implemented at a federal level.

“LGBTIQA+ issues need to be heard at the highest levels of government and implemented across portfolios," Senator Rice said.

“Currently achieving equality for LGBTIQA+ people and ending discrimination at best falls through the cracks at a federal level, and at worst is actively opposed.

"We can see this through the ongoing exemptions in our anti-discrimination legislation, the Morrison government's years-long attempts to pass the

and the slate of transphobic candidates the Liberals have put up this election.

“Having a minister for equality would ensure the rights of LGBTIQA+ people are at the forefront of all government decision making and ensure that government decision making takes an intersectional approach to the needs of LGBTIQA+ people.”

Senator Rice said one of the key roles of the minister would be to work closely with the Minister for Health.

“The minister would work with the ministers for health, aged care, social security, education, employment, sport, youth affairs, women, disability, housing, foreign affairs and the attorney general among others," she said.

“They would chair the Ministerial Advisory Group which would provide strategic advice to all ministers, and ensure decisions regarding LGBTIQA+ communities are made only after meaningful consultation."

Earlier this year Equality Australia, a national organisation protecting the rights of LGBTIQA+ people, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison voicing concerns over the Religious Discrimination Bill, which the group said “failed to protect all of us, equally”.

The Religious Discrimination Bill, which was shelved, opened up the potential for schools and workplaces to discriminate against people when hiring or in enrolment, particularly based on their gender, sexuality or religion, according to Amnesty International.

“The bill would override existing discrimination protections, including for women, people with disability, LGBTIQ+ people and people with different or no religious beliefs,” Equality Australia's letter reads.

“It would allow health professionals to put their religious beliefs ahead of their patient’s health.”

Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia told SBS News that the LGBTIQ+ community would welcome the extra representation.

"LGBTIQ+ people will continue to be left behind without a central contact point in government, a minister responsible for driving the policies and programs needed to ensure our communities are supported, protected and celebrated.

"We welcome this commitment by the Greens, and call on all political parties to commit to delivering a dedicated point of contact and specific resourcing to ensure that the unique needs of LGBTIQ+ people and the ongoing disparities in health and wellbeing are addressed by government."

While at a federal level Senator Marise Payne serves as the minister for women, there is no federal Minister for Equality, such as in countries like Spain.

Irene María Montero Gil, from PODEMOS, a left-wing populist party that forms half of the country’s governing coalition, serves as Spain’s Minister for Equality.

As well as executing the government’s policy on domestic violence and violence against women, Ms Montero also works to eradicate discrimination by sex, racial and ethnic origin, religion or ideology, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, or any other personal or social circumstances.

Xènia Olives, a Spanish human rights student living in Melbourne, told SBS News if you fight against discrimination for one vulnerable group, you must extend that fight for all of them.

"Irene Montero has not only achieved laws that protect and empower women, but also the LGBTIQA+ community.

"Her department's last endeavour was producing legislation that aims to facilitate the transition process for transsexual people, especially for teenagers.

"The feminist movement can't be understood without an intersectional perspective that knows when different injustices collide.

"The recent transphobic discourse among Australian politicians shows how important it is to have a common front to fight against discrimination."

The Greens' proposal is part of the party's plan to achieve equality for LGBTQIA+ Australians, including through a rights charter to bolster federal anti-discrimination law, and the appointment of an LGBTQIA+ human rights commissioner.

The policy is due to cost over $200 million annually for four years.

SBS News has contacted the Liberal and Labor parties for their comment.