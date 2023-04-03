The Liberals could reveal their position on the Voice within days

KEY POINTS: The Liberals will hold a meeting on the Voice this week.

Spokesperson Julian Leeser confirmed his colleagues would meet on Wednesday "to determine our way forward".

Key Liberal accuses Labor of abandoning bipartisanship.

The Liberal Party may finally end months of speculation over its position on a First Nations Voice to Parliament, with MPs descending on Canberra for a special party-room meeting this week.





But Coalition Indigenous Australians spokesperson Julian Leeser has warned Wednesday's meeting may not completely end an impasse on the referendum, also accusing Labor of "mucking up" attempts to strike a consensus on the referendum.





The Nationals were quick to announce their opposition to the constitutional amendment , but their senior coalition partners – the Liberals – are yet to reveal their stance and are demanding Labor reveal more detail on how the body would function.





Both Coalition leader Peter Dutton and Mr Leeser have been present at multiple meetings with the Voice working group this year , insisting the Coalition was approaching the issue in good faith.



Shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser at the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas But speaking to the National Press Club on Monday, Mr Leeser claimed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had abandoned a decade of bipartisanship on efforts to reduce First Nations disadvantage.







"Neither Peter Dutton or I have had any substantive engagement with the government on how we can achieve consensus,” he said.





Mr Leeser confirmed his colleagues would meet on Wednesday "to determine our way forward", but was equivocal when pressed on whether that would produce a definitive stance.







"I don't think people should assume that we will have a completely concluded position on things on Wednesday ... It's very rare that things come to a vote in the party room. Usually, things are worked through, people have their say, and a consensus position's arrived at," he said.





The Coalition raised questions over the Voice's scope last week, including whether it would advise the Reserve Bank or impact Australian foreign policy.



Mr Albanese lambasted that approach, accusing the Coalition of disingenuously undermining the proposal.





"Peter Dutton came to this issue with an open mind. That's why he appointed me as the shadow minister for Indigenous Australians," Mr Leeser said.





"It wasn't an accident. Peter knew my history on this issue. Peter has asked for details from day one.”



Linda Burney demands explanation from the Coalition

Anthony Albanese says the Coalition is being disingenuous over its calls for detail. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Mr Leeser demanded the May federal budget include funding for regional and local Voice bodies, also recommended in the Indigenous Voice Co-design Process report, saying their absence would prioritise Indigenous Australians living in cities over those in remote areas.





"Ideally, the local and regional voices would have been rolled out and road tested before any national voice, which was always our plan," he said.





"But we are where we are, and I can't undo the government's choices at this point."





Speaking before Mr Leeser's address, Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney stressed First Nations people faced a shorter life expectancy, higher incarceration rate, and removal from their homes as children.



