The Queen's corgis to be looked after by Prince Andrew and Duchess of York

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife will look after Queen Elizabeth's corgis following her death, a spokeswoman said.

Princess Elizabeth with corgi

Queen Elizabeth had a long-held affection for corgis Source: AAP / Illustrated London News Ltd/Mar/MARY EVANS

The Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will look after the Queen's beloved corgis following her death.

A spokeswoman for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy, two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.
Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth was joined by Candy, as she viewed a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Source: AAP / Steve Parsons/PA
In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by Andrew while staying at Windsor during lockdown.

The puppies kept the monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and Buckingham Palace and the royals were dealing with the bitter fallout from the Sussexes' Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during World War One, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

Britain Royals
Prince Andrew was among members of the Royal Family looking at messages and flowers left at Balmoral following the Queen's death. Source: AAP / Owen Humphreys/AP

But the monarch was devastated when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, shortly after the death of Philip.

Fergus was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.

The puppies were a constant source of joy for the Queen during lockdown, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
The Queen fed her corgis whenever her schedule permitted. Source: Getty / SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
Most of the Queen's corgis were descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

The Queen looked after her own dogs as much as possible and travelled with her on weekends spent at Windsor Castle.

She fed them whenever her busy schedule permitted and also enjoyed walking the dogs.
2 min read
Published 12 September 2022 at 8:32am
Source: AAP
