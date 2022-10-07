The reason Prince Harry and Elton John are suing these newspapers

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are among a group who have launched legal action against the publishers of The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online.





Their lawyers are alleging Associated Newspapers was involved in bugging homes, paying police officers for inside information, and impersonating individuals to obtain medical records, among other crimes.





Hamlins, the legal representatives of the Duke of Sussex and Sadie Frost, who are also part of the lawsuit, said these alleged crimes were understood to represent just “the tip of the iceberg” and that many other people may also have been victims without knowing.



Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stand side by side during the procession for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Jeff Spicer/AP

Who are the celebrities behind the lawsuit?

Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence make up the six individuals bringing the allegations against the publisher.





Ms Lawrence’s racially motivated murder was covered extensively in the media in the 1990s.



Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex has condemned the British tabloid media in the past .





It was part of the reason he and his wife Meghan Markle left royal life behind and moved their family to the United States of America.





Elizabeth Hurley, known for her roles in the Austin Powers movies is one of two actors involved in the legal action.





Sir Elton John famously sang at the funeral of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a crash while being followed by paparazzi.





The singer and his husband David Furnish have two sons together, who they try to keep out of the spotlight.





She and Sadie Frost were also involved in successful legal action against the Mirror Group of Newspapers over phone hacking in previous years.







Why are they suing?

Law firm Hamlins said these individuals had become aware of “compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers.”





They are alleging a number of unlawful acts had taken place including the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.





The group also believed payments were made to police officials for inside, sensitive information, and that individuals were impersonated to obtain medical information.





Hamlins also alleges the publisher had accessed bank accounts and financial information through illicit means and commissioned individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place.





“It is apparent to these individuals that the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg – and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts,” a statement from Hamlins said.





“These individuals have been the subject of public interest during the course of their careers and personal lives. They are united in their desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly.”



Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail. Source: Getty / David M Benett

How have Associated Newpapers reacted?

A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said it "utterly and unambiguously" refuted "these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.





"These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence, appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere."



Hasn’t this happened before?

There have been a number of damages claims over unlawful activity at newspapers in the wake of Britain's phone-hacking scandal which resulted in the closure of the Murdoch-owned News of the World.





While most of those claims have now been settled, this is the first claim to be brought against Associated Newspapers.





News Group Newspapers settled claims relating to the News Of The World, while never admitting any liability over claims made in relation to The Sun.





Mirror Group Newspapers has settled claims relating to its titles, including The People and The Sunday Mirror.



