'The right decision': Vladimir Putin defends 'noble' invasion as alleged chemical weapons use probed

President Vladimir Putin has warned the West that attempts to isolate Moscow will fail, citing the success of the Soviet space programme as evidence that Russia could achieve spectacular leaps forward in tough conditions.





Russia says it will never again depend on the West after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on it to punish Mr Putin

for what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Sixty-one years to the day since the Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin blasted off into the history books by becoming the first man in space, Mr Putin travelled to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, 5,500 kilometres east of Moscow.

"The sanctions were total, the isolation was complete but the Soviet Union was still first in space," Mr Putin said on Tuesday, according to Russian state television.

"We don't intend to be isolated," Mr Putin said. "It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world — especially such a vast country as Russia."

A tank is seen in a street in the city of Mariupol on 10 April, 2022. Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA

Russia's Cold War space successes such as Gagarin's flight and the 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite from earth, have a particular pertinence for Russia: both events shocked the United States. The launch of Sputnik 1 prompted the United States to create NASA in a bid to catch up with Moscow.

Mr Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia — including via

— and that Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine from persecution.

He said on Tuesday that he had no doubts Russia would achieve all of its objectives in Ukraine — a conflict he cast as both inevitable and essential to defend Russia in the long term.

"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Mr Putin said. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."

Ukrainian forces

and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia's economy is on track to contract by more than 10 per cent in 2022, the biggest fall in gross domestic product since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

Mr Putin toured the spaceport in Russia's far east with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Why on earth are we getting so worried about these sanctions?" Mr Lukashenko said, according to Russian state television.

Mr Lukashenko, who has a track record of sometimes saying things that appear to jar with his closest ally's stated positions on a range of issues, has insisted that Belarus must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and has said that Belarus had been unfairly labelled "an accomplice of the aggressor".

Concern over possible use of chemical weapons

Civilians were fleeing from areas of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive, while Kyiv said it was checking reports that Russian forces had used chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The battle for Mariupol was reaching a decisive phase, with Ukrainian marines holed up in the Azovstal industrial district.

Should the Russians seize Azovstal, they would be in full control of Mariupol, the lynchpin between Russian-held areas to the west and east. The city has already been laid waste by weeks of Russian bombardments that have killed possibly thousands of civilians.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging Mariupol.

"There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions," Ms Malyar said in televised comments.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said on Monday night that Russia could resort to chemical weapons as it amassed troops in the eastern Donbas region for a new assault on Mariupol. He did not say if they actually had been used.

The United States and the United Kingdom

. If Russia had used chemical weapons, "all options were on the table" in response, British Junior Defence Minister James Heappey said in London.

Chemical weapons production, use and stockpiling is banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Although condemned by human rights groups, white phosphorous is not banned under the CWC.

Officials exhume the bodies of civilians, who died during the Russian attacks, from mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine on 11 April, 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

The Russian defence ministry has not yet responded to a request for comment by news agency Reuters. Russian-backed separatist forces in the east denied using chemical weapons in Mariupol, the Interfax news agency reported.

But should it prove to be the case, it would mark a dangerous new development in a war that has already left a trail of death of destruction since Mr Putin sent his troops over the border on February 24.

About a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million population have been forced from their homes, cities turned into rubble, and thousands of people have been killed or injured — many of them civilians.

Redoubling efforts

Mr Putin calls the action a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine but it has drawn condemnation and alarm in the West, which has imposed a wide range of sanctions to squeeze the Russian economy.

After their troops got bogged down in the face of Ukrainian resistance, the Russians abandoned their bid to capture the capital Kyiv for now. But they are

and Ukrainian forces are digging in to face a new offensive.

The governor of Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, urged residents to evacuate using five humanitarian corridors agreed for the east.

"It's far more scary to remain and burn in your sleep from a Russian shell," he wrote on social media. "Evacuate, with every day the situation is getting worse. Take your essential items and head to the pickup point."

In all, nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Tuesday, including one for private cars from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

In its morning briefing on the conflict, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that aside from trying to take control of Mariupol, Russian forces were also intent on capturing Popasna, a town about two hours drive west of Luhansk, and were set to launch an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove, in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military said its troops had repulsed attacks in both Luhansk and Donetsk.

Mr Zelenskyy pleaded overnight for more weapons from the West to help it end the siege of Mariupol and fend off the expected Russian offensive in the east.

"Unfortunately we are not getting as much as we need to end this war faster... in particular, to lift the blockade of Mariupol," he said.

Destroyed residential buildings and mounts of debris are seen as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region. Source: ABACA / Voitenko Anna/Ukrinform/ABACA/PA

War crimes allegations

The departure of Russian forces from the outskirts of Kyiv brought to light allegations of war crimes including executions and rape of civilians. Moscow dismisses the allegations as Ukrainian and Western provocations and has also accused Ukrainian forces of sexual violence.

Senior United Nations official Sima Bahous told the UN Security Council on Monday that while all allegations must by independently investigated, "the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags".

"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence," she said.

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of rights group La Strada-Ukraine, told the council via video: "

of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."

Russia's deputy UN ambassador denied the allegations and accused Ukraine and allies of "a clear intention to present Russian soldiers as sadists and rapists".

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine's government was being directed by the United States to sow false evidence of Russian violence against civilians despite what it cast as Moscow's "unprecedented measures to save civilians".