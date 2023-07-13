The routes Bonza is cutting, and what affected customers can expect

KEY POINTS Budget airline Bonza is cutting five routes just months after launching.

Some routes will be reduced by one flight a week, while others will get a boost.

Despite the turbulence, Bonza still plans to establish a third base and buy more aircraft.

Budget airline Bonza will cut a number of low-demand routes after the industry newcomer ran into turbulence less than six months after taking off.





Australia's newest carrier announced on Thursday it would cut five routes as it aims to improve frequency and reliability across the rest of its services.





When the Sunshine Coast-based company launched in January, it flew 27 routes to 17 destinations.



Which routes is Bonza cutting?

From 1 August, the airline will no longer service Sunshine Coast to Coffs Harbour, Sunshine Coast to Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast to Tamworth, Cairns to Mackay, and Toowoomba to the Whitsunday Coast, chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.





"We know that when people fly with us, they have a Bonza experience onboard," she said in a statement.





"But we also know that in the past couple of months, not everyone has had a good experience with Bonza and we need to stare directly into why that is - specifically when we cancel or delay flights."



READ MORE Ever had a flight delayed or cancelled? Airlines may soon have to pay you compensation

Povey said some routes would be reduced by one flight a week, although she did not specify which.





She said the airline will add a new service each week to three "strong performing" routes: Sunshine Coast to Albury, Melbourne (Avalon) to Port Macquarie, and Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Port Macquarie.



What should affected Bonza customers do?

The airline will contact affected customers by text message, Povey said.





They will either receive a full refund or alternative flights "depending on their scenario".



The airline said it still plans to establish a third base and buy more aircraft, which would allow for more job opportunities and new routes.



