Australia

The routes Bonza is cutting, and what affected customers can expect

Bonza will axe five routes after running into turbulence just months after taking off. Here's what's on the chopping block and what those booked to travel on them can expect.

People disembarking a plane.

Budget carrier Bonza is cutting five low-demand routes to improve service and reliability. Source: AAP, Supplied / Peter Wallace/PR Image

KEY POINTS
  • Budget airline Bonza is cutting five routes just months after launching.
  • Some routes will be reduced by one flight a week, while others will get a boost.
  • Despite the turbulence, Bonza still plans to establish a third base and buy more aircraft.
Budget airline Bonza will cut a number of low-demand routes after the industry newcomer ran into turbulence less than six months after taking off.

Australia's newest carrier announced on Thursday it would cut five routes as it aims to improve frequency and reliability across the rest of its services.

When the Sunshine Coast-based company launched in January, it flew 27 routes to 17 destinations.

Which routes is Bonza cutting?

From 1 August, the airline will no longer service Sunshine Coast to Coffs Harbour, Sunshine Coast to Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast to Tamworth, Cairns to Mackay, and Toowoomba to the Whitsunday Coast, chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.

"We know that when people fly with us, they have a Bonza experience onboard," she said in a statement.

"But we also know that in the past couple of months, not everyone has had a good experience with Bonza and we need to stare directly into why that is - specifically when we cancel or delay flights."
READ MORE

Ever had a flight delayed or cancelled? Airlines may soon have to pay you compensation

Povey said some routes would be reduced by one flight a week, although she did not specify which.

She said the airline will add a new service each week to three "strong performing" routes: Sunshine Coast to Albury, Melbourne (Avalon) to Port Macquarie, and Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Port Macquarie.

What should affected Bonza customers do?

The airline will contact affected customers by text message, Povey said.

They will either receive a full refund or alternative flights "depending on their scenario".
The airline said it still plans to establish a third base and buy more aircraft, which would allow for more job opportunities and new routes.

Australia's competition watchdog heralded Bonza's entry to the air travel market as an opportunity for the industry to improve services for travellers and bring lower airfares.
Share
2 min read
Published 13 July 2023 6:25pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

Two people wheeling their suitcases through the departures hall at an airport.

Travelling overseas? Here's where the Australian dollar is strong right now

World

A hotel worker standing at a reception desk

How a man stayed in a five-star hotel for nearly two years without paying

World

A split image of a knock-off PlayStation controller and a submarine

The missing Titanic sub is steered by a $40 household item. But that's not the problem

World

01-kitchen-sponge.w704.h396.jpg

'Don't even sink about it': Why you should stop pouring these common liquids down the drain

Life

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

James Cameron standing outside with a bag on his back.

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titanic-bound sub

World

A composite image of the back of a woman in a coat and a bed

This student is sharing a bed with a stranger because she can't afford the rent

Australia